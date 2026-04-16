Win a Brunswick Glenwood Pool Table!

Enter for a chance to win a Brunswick Glenwood pool table 🎱 while supporting veteran travel. Your entry helps VETJETS USA provide no-cost air transportation for veterans and their families to reach medical care and important family events.





Every ticket directly fuels a flight ✈️—from covering fuel to essential logistics—so those who served aren’t grounded by travel costs. Complete the form below to join the drawing and stand with our veterans in a practical, meaningful way.