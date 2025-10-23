Auctioning off a Cory Wong Fender Stratocaster with proceeds going to Nashville Jazz Workshop Scholarship Fund

Generously donated by our sponsor Fender, this guitar retails for $2,359! This is the official Fender Cory Wong signature Stratocaster, the same model used by the modern funk and jazz master himself.



Known for its "Sapphire Blue Transparent" satin lacquer finish and scaled-down alder body, this guitar is built for ultimate comfort and playability. It's loaded with custom Seymour Duncan® Cory Wong Clean Machine™ pickups to deliver that signature clean, punchy, and articulate tone.



This is more than just a guitar; it's the grand prize of our inaugural festival auction. Every dollar you bid goes directly to the Nashville Jazz Festival Scholarship Fund to support the next generation of jazz musicians.