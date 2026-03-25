Win a Night at The Equestrian Hotel

With this ticket you have secured one (1) chance of winning a one-night stay in an Arena View King Room for two at The Equestrian Hotel in Ocala, Florida. The proceeds of this raffle will help support the care, rehabilitation, and retraining of rescued horses at the South Florida SPCA. The winner will be chosen on April 28, 2026 at 12:00 pm and announced on our social media pages. You do not need to be present! On behalf of the animals we serve, Thank YOU for your heart for the animals. ❤️