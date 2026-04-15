Win A Ride to School in A Police Car

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About this raffle
Please Included Student Name and their Teacher with ticket purchase.
Multiple tickets may be purchased to increase chances of winning!
Good Luck to all our amazing Families!
All proceeds support the Gardner Elementary School PTO programs and events!
Please Included Student Name and their Teacher with ticket purchase.
Multiple tickets may be purchased to increase chances of winning!
Good Luck to all our Amazing Families!
All proceeds support the Gardner Elementary School PTO programs and events
$
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