Gardner Elementary School PTO

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Gardner Elementary School PTO

About this raffle

Win A Ride to School in A Police Car

One Entry
$5

Please Included Student Name and their Teacher with ticket purchase.


Multiple tickets may be purchased to increase chances of winning!


Good Luck to all our amazing Families!


All proceeds support the Gardner Elementary School PTO programs and events!

3 Entires
$13
This includes 3 tickets

Please Included Student Name and their Teacher with ticket purchase.


Multiple tickets may be purchased to increase chances of winning!


Good Luck to all our Amazing Families!


All proceeds support the Gardner Elementary School PTO programs and events


Add a donation for Gardner Elementary School PTO

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