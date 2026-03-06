Win a Tower Garden – Grow Your Own Food at Home!

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About this raffle
What the Winner Receives
Example section:
Prize Package
The winner will receive:
🌱 1 Tower Garden Vertical Growing System
Includes:
• Tower Garden growing tower
• Water pump
• Growing pots
• Starter growing media
• Seed starter kit
• Nutrients
• Herb starter plants
• Organic seeds
• Growing guide from Messiah’s Market
Value: $1100+
What the Winner Receives
Example section:
Prize Package
The winner will receive:
🌱 1 Tower Garden Vertical Growing System
Includes:
• Tower Garden growing tower
• Water pump
• Growing pots
• Starter growing media
• Seed starter kit
• Nutrients
• Herb starter plants
• Organic seeds
• Growing guide from Messiah’s Market
Value: $1100+
What the Winner Receives
Example section:
Prize Package
The winner will receive:
🌱 1 Tower Garden Vertical Growing System
Includes:
• Tower Garden growing tower
• Water pump
• Growing pots
• Starter growing media
• Seed starter kit
• Nutrients
• Herb starter plants
• Organic seeds
• Growing guide from Messiah’s Market
Value: $1100+
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