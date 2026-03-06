Hosted by

Messiahs Market

About this raffle

Win a Tower Garden – Grow Your Own Food at Home!

One chance of winning
$10

What the Winner Receives

Example section:

Prize Package

The winner will receive:

🌱 1 Tower Garden Vertical Growing System

Includes:

• Tower Garden growing tower
• Water pump
• Growing pots
• Starter growing media
• Seed starter kit
• Nutrients

• Herb starter plants
• Organic seeds
• Growing guide from Messiah’s Market

Value: $1100+

3 entries
$25

What the Winner Receives

Example section:

Prize Package

The winner will receive:

🌱 1 Tower Garden Vertical Growing System

Includes:

• Tower Garden growing tower
• Water pump
• Growing pots
• Starter growing media
• Seed starter kit
• Nutrients

• Herb starter plants
• Organic seeds
• Growing guide from Messiah’s Market

Value: $1100+

10 entries
$75

What the Winner Receives

Example section:

Prize Package

The winner will receive:

🌱 1 Tower Garden Vertical Growing System

Includes:

• Tower Garden growing tower
• Water pump
• Growing pots
• Starter growing media
• Seed starter kit
• Nutrients

• Herb starter plants
• Organic seeds
• Growing guide from Messiah’s Market

Value: $1100+

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