Win a Weekend Getaway Nature Coast

Pelican Paradise sleeps 6 w/heated pool and large boat dock. Beautiful condo minutes from downtown Crystal River. Manatees, dolphins, otters, birds can be seen right outside your front door or from your screened in back porch while enjoying some refreshments. Kayaks, life vests, bicycles, helmets included. High speed wifi w/Alexa. Stackable washer dryer next to pantry. Blow dryer, soap, makeup remover, 1500 thread count sheets, plush towels. Fully stocked kitchen. Just bring your toothbrush.