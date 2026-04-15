Win an Authentic Brindle Cowhide | Support My Shepherd’s Ranch

This fundraiser supports My Shepherd’s Ranch and its mission of horse rescue, rehabilitation, and community-based healing programs.

• The winner will be selected during a live drawing on 05/16/2026 and contacted using the information provided at checkout.

• Please ensure your contact details are accurate.

• All entries are final and non-refundable.

• Prize may be picked up locally or shipped at the winner’s expense unless otherwise arranged.

• This campaign is conducted as a supporter drawing/fundraising giveaway in support of a nonprofit mission.