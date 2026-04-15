Win an Authentic Brindle Cowhide | Support My Shepherd’s Ranch

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About this raffle
This fundraiser supports My Shepherd’s Ranch and its mission of horse rescue, rehabilitation, and community-based healing programs.
• The winner will be selected during a live drawing on 05/16/2026 and contacted using the information provided at checkout.
• Please ensure your contact details are accurate.
• All entries are final and non-refundable.
• Prize may be picked up locally or shipped at the winner’s expense unless otherwise arranged.
• This campaign is conducted as a supporter drawing/fundraising giveaway in support of a nonprofit mission.
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