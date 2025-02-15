LeahStarrVCharity Inc

Hosted by

LeahStarrVCharity Inc

About this raffle

🌟 WIN $10,000 — WHILE BUILDING COMMUNITY WEALTH! 🌟

1 Chance to Win!"
$5
One shot at the jackpot! Every ticket helps someone in need. - 🎟️ $5 per ticket = Your shot at winning $10,000 in every raffle! Tax-Deductible! 💜 Support the Homeless & Vulnerable — AND Uplift Your Community This isn’t just about winning — it’s about giving back and growing together. 🔥 Up to 10 Winners Per Raffle — $10,000 Each! (There might be 1 winner, or up to 10 — it all depends on ticket sales!) 🌍 50% of All Proceeds Go to Charity, 50% to the Prize Pool 💥 4 Raffles Per Year = More Chances to Win + Give Back 🎟️ Tickets Are Always $5 — No Upsells, No Tricks Buy as many as you want. Every $5 counts toward building real community wealth. 💎 Members Get a FREE Entry Every Raffle (Receive a $5 discount code to use on each draw!) 📊 Example Breakdown: If enough tickets are sold, we unlock more winners — up to 10 people can each win $10,000! ✅ That’s up to $100,000 in prizes, depending on total entries. ✨ You’re not just entering a raffle — you’re joining a mission. Let’s change lives, together. 📧 Email: [email protected] 🌐 Visit: leahstarrvcharity.org 🎫 Grab your $5 ticket today — Win Big. Give Bigger. 💜
Add a donation for LeahStarrVCharity Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!