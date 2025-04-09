Saddle Up for a Chance to Win BIG at the Cottle-King Rodeo Weekend!
One entry per $5 donation
This year, we’re kicking it up a notch—and YOU could win amazing prizes just by supporting the park! 🎉
For every $5 donation, you’ll be entered to win:
🏀 Autographed James Harden Mini Basketball
🏀 Autographed James Harden Jersey
🏈 Autographed Jersey & Dallas Cowboys Tote
💎 Kendra Scott Eva Pendant Necklace
See y’all at the Cottle-King Rodeo Weekend—let’s make this the best year yet! 🌵✨
📢 Winner announced Sunday, April 20th. 🤠
(Need not be present to win.)
💙 Every dollar helps keep this beloved park thriving for future generations.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!