Win Brazil Jersey signed by Branco!

Branco is a Brazilian former legendary footballer who played as a left back and was a key player of the triumphant Brazilian team that won the 1994 FIFA World Cup trophy. His winning free-kick goal against Netherlands forever lives in every Brazilian heart who watched it live. This World Cup jersey celebrates Brazil's spirit and youth culture. Inspired by the fierce onça-pintada, the kit uses Dri-FIT technology and subtle symbols like a hidden flag on the collar and the “Garra Brasileira” motif.