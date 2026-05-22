Win Romantic Getaway

4-Night Stay | European Getaway in Your Choice of Porto, Seville, Cortona, Vienna, or Prague with a Unique Local Experience Tailored to Each Destination for 2

What’s Included:

4-Night Stay for 2 at a Beautiful Hotel in Your Choice of European Destinations—Porto, Seville, Cortona, Vienna, or Prague—such as HF Fenix Hotel, Eurostars Torre Sevilla, Relais Villa Baldelli, Rioca Vienna Posto 2, or Grand Majestic Hotel, or similar

Porto, Portugal – Douro River 6 Bridges Cruise with Local Wine Tastings

Seville, Spain – Priority Entry Guided Tour of the Royal Alcázar, Seville Cathedral & Giralda Tower

Cortona, Italy – Private Guided Walking Tour of the Historic Tuscan Town

Vienna, Austria – Skip-the-Line Guided Tour of Schönbrunn Palace & Gardens

Prague, Czech Republic – Historic Wine Cellar Tasting Experience

Booking and Concierge Service

Description

Experience the charm and diversity of Europe with a getaway to one of five captivating destinations—Porto, Seville, Cortona, Vienna, or Prague—each offering its own unique culture, history, and unforgettable scenery. In Porto, Portugal, stroll along the colorful waterfront and admire the city’s famous bridges spanning the Douro River while enjoying world-renowned port wine. Seville, Spain enchants visitors with its Moorish architecture, vibrant plazas, and historic landmarks such as the Royal Alcázar and the towering Giralda. In the Tuscan hilltop town of Cortona, Italy, travelers can wander medieval streets, take in sweeping countryside views, and experience authentic Italian charm. Vienna, Austria offers imperial elegance with grand palaces, classical music heritage, and elegant cafés. Meanwhile, Prague, Czech Republic captivates visitors with its fairy-tale skyline, Gothic architecture, and centuries-old wine and brewing traditions. Each destination offers its own blend of culture, history, and unforgettable European experiences.

Porto, Portugal: Douro River 6 Bridges Cruise

Discover the beauty of Porto from the water on a scenic cruise along the Douro River, passing beneath the city’s six iconic bridges that connect Porto and Vila Nova de Gaia. As you glide along the historic waterfront, you’ll take in views of colorful hillside buildings, traditional wine cellars, and Porto’s famous riverfront districts. The experience also includes the opportunity to sample local wines while enjoying the relaxed atmosphere and stunning views of one of Portugal’s most picturesque cities.

Seville, Spain: Royal Alcázar, Cathedral & Giralda Guided Tour

Step into the rich history of Seville with a priority-entry guided tour of three of the city’s most famous landmarks. Explore the breathtaking Royal Alcázar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its intricate Moorish architecture and lush gardens, before visiting the magnificent Seville Cathedral, one of the largest Gothic cathedrals in the world. The experience also includes access to the Giralda Tower, where sweeping views of the city reward those who climb to the top.

Cortona, Italy: Private Historic Walking Tour

Experience the charm of Tuscany with a private guided walking tour through the historic hilltop town of Cortona. Known for its ancient Etruscan roots and stunning countryside views, Cortona offers a peaceful glimpse into traditional Italian life. During the tour, you’ll explore medieval streets, lively piazzas, and historic landmarks while learning about the town’s fascinating past and cultural heritage.

Vienna, Austria: Schönbrunn Palace & Gardens Guided Tour

Immerse yourself in Vienna’s imperial history with a guided tour of the magnificent Schönbrunn Palace, once the summer residence of the Habsburg dynasty. This skip-the-line experience allows you to explore the palace’s lavish rooms and beautifully landscaped gardens while learning about the lives of Austria’s emperors and empresses. Surrounded by elegant architecture and manicured grounds, Schönbrunn offers a glimpse into the grandeur of Vienna’s royal past.

Prague, Czech Republic: Historic Wine Cellar Tasting

Discover Prague’s hidden wine culture during a wine tasting experience held in a historic cellar beneath the city’s cobblestone streets. Guided by knowledgeable hosts, you’ll sample a selection of Czech and international wines while learning about the country’s growing wine tradition. The atmospheric setting and centuries-old cellar create a memorable experience that highlights a unique side of Prague’s rich cultural heritage.

Blackout Dates

Blackout dates include the week of major U.S. holidays and significant local events. Additional blackout dates may apply.

Package Redemption

Charity Booster experiences must be booked within one year of the purchase date, and the travel must be completed within 18 months of the purchase date.

Charity Booster provides experienced travel professionals to assist with redeeming your experience. Our booking team will coordinate travel details and make reservations for every component of your package.

We can also assist with additional arrangements such as extra hotel nights, room upgrades, transportation, and accommodation for additional guests.

Additional Information