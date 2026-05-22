Win Romantic Getaway

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Starting bid
4-Night Stay | European Getaway in Your Choice of Porto, Seville, Cortona, Vienna, or Prague with a Unique Local Experience Tailored to Each Destination for 2
What’s Included:
Description
Experience the charm and diversity of Europe with a getaway to one of five captivating destinations—Porto, Seville, Cortona, Vienna, or Prague—each offering its own unique culture, history, and unforgettable scenery. In Porto, Portugal, stroll along the colorful waterfront and admire the city’s famous bridges spanning the Douro River while enjoying world-renowned port wine. Seville, Spain enchants visitors with its Moorish architecture, vibrant plazas, and historic landmarks such as the Royal Alcázar and the towering Giralda. In the Tuscan hilltop town of Cortona, Italy, travelers can wander medieval streets, take in sweeping countryside views, and experience authentic Italian charm. Vienna, Austria offers imperial elegance with grand palaces, classical music heritage, and elegant cafés. Meanwhile, Prague, Czech Republic captivates visitors with its fairy-tale skyline, Gothic architecture, and centuries-old wine and brewing traditions. Each destination offers its own blend of culture, history, and unforgettable European experiences.
Porto, Portugal: Douro River 6 Bridges Cruise
Discover the beauty of Porto from the water on a scenic cruise along the Douro River, passing beneath the city’s six iconic bridges that connect Porto and Vila Nova de Gaia. As you glide along the historic waterfront, you’ll take in views of colorful hillside buildings, traditional wine cellars, and Porto’s famous riverfront districts. The experience also includes the opportunity to sample local wines while enjoying the relaxed atmosphere and stunning views of one of Portugal’s most picturesque cities.
Seville, Spain: Royal Alcázar, Cathedral & Giralda Guided Tour
Step into the rich history of Seville with a priority-entry guided tour of three of the city’s most famous landmarks. Explore the breathtaking Royal Alcázar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its intricate Moorish architecture and lush gardens, before visiting the magnificent Seville Cathedral, one of the largest Gothic cathedrals in the world. The experience also includes access to the Giralda Tower, where sweeping views of the city reward those who climb to the top.
Cortona, Italy: Private Historic Walking Tour
Experience the charm of Tuscany with a private guided walking tour through the historic hilltop town of Cortona. Known for its ancient Etruscan roots and stunning countryside views, Cortona offers a peaceful glimpse into traditional Italian life. During the tour, you’ll explore medieval streets, lively piazzas, and historic landmarks while learning about the town’s fascinating past and cultural heritage.
Vienna, Austria: Schönbrunn Palace & Gardens Guided Tour
Immerse yourself in Vienna’s imperial history with a guided tour of the magnificent Schönbrunn Palace, once the summer residence of the Habsburg dynasty. This skip-the-line experience allows you to explore the palace’s lavish rooms and beautifully landscaped gardens while learning about the lives of Austria’s emperors and empresses. Surrounded by elegant architecture and manicured grounds, Schönbrunn offers a glimpse into the grandeur of Vienna’s royal past.
Prague, Czech Republic: Historic Wine Cellar Tasting
Discover Prague’s hidden wine culture during a wine tasting experience held in a historic cellar beneath the city’s cobblestone streets. Guided by knowledgeable hosts, you’ll sample a selection of Czech and international wines while learning about the country’s growing wine tradition. The atmospheric setting and centuries-old cellar create a memorable experience that highlights a unique side of Prague’s rich cultural heritage.
Blackout Dates
Blackout dates include the week of major U.S. holidays and significant local events. Additional blackout dates may apply.
Package Redemption
Charity Booster experiences must be booked within one year of the purchase date, and the travel must be completed within 18 months of the purchase date.
Charity Booster provides experienced travel professionals to assist with redeeming your experience. Our booking team will coordinate travel details and make reservations for every component of your package.
We can also assist with additional arrangements such as extra hotel nights, room upgrades, transportation, and accommodation for additional guests.
Additional Information
Starting bid
$3,205 Value
7-Night Stay | Your choice of Lake Tahoe or Park City for up to 4
What’s included:
Description
Enjoy this unforgettable mountain getaway and decide between the breathtaking beauty of Lake Tahoe or the world-class charm of Park City. Whether you prefer the crystal-clear waters and alpine scenery of Lake Tahoe or the premier skiing and vibrant culture of Park City, both destinations offer endless outdoor adventures, comfortable accommodations, and year-round activities. From hiking and skiing to fine dining and relaxation, your perfect mountain escape awaits.
Property Overview and Available Activities
Package Redemption
24 months to travel from the date of purchase.
*Package can be extended to travel for a 3rd year subject to an additional cost not to exceed $599.00.
Due to this extended travel period, any listed featured resorts may change to another resort of equal quality during the lifetime of your package without advance warning.
Additional Information
Ground transportation is not included unless otherwise stated. All packages purchased at a fundraiser are non-refundable. When on the rarest of occasions unforeseen circumstances beyond our control such as force majeure, property damage, or change of ownership, results in the represented property not being available, Charity Booster is committed to delivering a stay and experience of equal value and quality to replace the property represented in the package purchased.
Starting bid
$4,416.00 Value
Dreams & Secrets: Where Paradise Unfolds - All-Inclusive
4-Night Stay | Dreams and Secrets: All-Inclusive Luxury Mexico Resort Choice for 2
What’s included:
Description
Select your stay from up to 14 exclusive properties in Mexico, from premiere resort locations, pristine beaches, and romantic hideaways to family-friendly atmospheres, swim-up bars, and pristine pools to cultural exploration and marina views.
Impeccable locations across gorgeous beaches, colorful tropics, and tucked-away retreats, all basked in lavish services and lifestyle design. Whether you choose to whisk away to a family friendly Dreams vacation, where you’ll find your every wish is the command of the seasoned and accommodating resort, or you escape together in a couple’s romantic getaway at an adults-only Secrets destination, you will find yourself immersed in luxury and exclusive experiences. Each location has something unique to offer. You can swim with the dolphins, enjoy world-class golfing, pamper yourself with exceptional spa indulgences, or simply bathe in the sun on the crystal-white sands of private beach locations. If cultural explorations intrigue you, opt for one of the more adventurous packages. Or, find city exploration and designer shopping at one of our more central locations. Whichever package you select, you can rest assured that this experience will surpass your expectations.
DREAMS RESORTS & SPAS
Dreams Resorts & Spas is a luxury all-inclusive resort brand offering an idyllic escape for families or couples. With locations in stunning beach destinations, Dreams Resorts & Spas provide a blend of relaxation and adventure, featuring spacious accommodations, gourmet dining, and exciting activities. Guests enjoy world-class amenities, including luxurious spas, pools, and entertainment, while indulging in personalized service and exceptional experiences. Perfect for those seeking a tropical getaway, Dreams Resorts & Spas delivers a memorable and stress-free vacation.
SECRETS RESORTS & SPAS
Secrets Resorts & Spas is an exclusive adults-only, all-inclusive resort brand designed for couples seeking a luxurious and romantic escape. With stunning beachfront locations, Secrets Resorts offer sophisticated accommodations, gourmet dining, and world-class amenities, including private pools, spa treatments, and personalized service. Guests can indulge in a peaceful, intimate atmosphere while enjoying exciting activities, entertainment, and serene relaxation. Whether celebrating a special occasion or simply enjoying a romantic getaway, Secrets Resorts & Spas promises an unforgettable, tranquil retreat.
Blackout Dates: December 19th - January 4th, all other holidays may be available for an additional fee.
Package Redemption
12 months to redeem/book with 18 months to travel from the date of purchase.
Additional Information
All booking requests are recommended to be 60 days in advance and greater if you plan to travel during peak weeks. Passport required for travel. Ground transportation is not included unless otherwise stated. Resorts are members only. Guests may be asked to attend a presentation upon check-in, however, are in no way required to do so. Local, destination and transfer fees are not included and the responsibility of the buyer. No group travel: Package is for COUPLES ONLY. Two or more couples are not permitted to travel together and will be subject to additional fees. All packages purchased at a fundraiser are non-refundable. This is an exclusive offering only available for purchase one time per donor. When on the rarest of occasions unforeseen circumstances beyond our control such as force majeure, property damage, or change of ownership, results in the represented property not being available, Charity Booster is committed to delivering a stay and experience of equal value and quality to replace the property represented in the package purchased.
Starting bid
$3,093 Value
4-Night Stay | Beautiful Seaside Hotel Stay in Mykonos, Greece with a Leisurely 2.5-Hour Boat Tour Featuring Unlimited Drinks and Stunning Coastal Views for 2
What’s Included:
Description
Escape to the stunning island of Mykonos, one of Greece’s most beloved destinations in the Cyclades, known for its iconic whitewashed buildings, vibrant seaside villages, and crystal-clear waters of the Aegean Sea. Visitors can wander the charming streets of Mykonos Town, admire the famous Mykonos windmills, and enjoy waterfront dining in the colorful district of Little Venice. From relaxing on beautiful sandy beaches and swimming in turquoise waters to sailing along the scenic coastline and discovering lively cafés and restaurants, Mykonos offers the perfect blend of relaxation, culture, and unforgettable island experiences.
Scenic Boat Cruise Around Mykonos
Experience the beauty of Mykonos from a new perspective on a 2.5-hour leisurely boat cruise along the island’s stunning coastline. As you sail across the sparkling waters of the Aegean Sea, you’ll take in views of Mykonos’ famous beaches, hidden coves, and rugged coastal landscapes. Relax on board with refreshing drinks while enjoying the warm Mediterranean breeze and panoramic island scenery. This cruise offers a relaxed way to see more of Mykonos beyond the shore while enjoying time on the water and taking in the island’s natural coastal beauty.
*Guests may upgrade to a private tour for an additional fee.
Blackout Dates
Blackout dates include the week of major U.S. holidays and significant local events. Additional blackout dates may apply.
Package Redemption
Charity Booster experiences must be booked within one year of the purchase date, and the travel must be completed within 18 months of the purchase date.
Charity Booster provides experienced travel professionals to assist with redeeming your experience. Our booking team will coordinate travel details and make reservations for every component of your package.
We can also assist with additional arrangements such as extra hotel nights, room upgrades, transportation, and accommodation for additional guests.
Additional Information
Starting bid
$5,165 Value
7-Night Stay | Your choice of Hawaii, Ireland, or the Great Barrier Reef for up to 6
What’s included:
Description
Embark on the adventure of a lifetime and decide between the tropical paradise of Hawaii, the scenic beauty of Ireland, or the underwater wonders of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. Whether you're drawn to Hawaii’s stunning beaches, Ireland’s lush landscapes and rich culture, or the vibrant marine life of the world’s largest coral reef, each destination promises unforgettable experiences.
Property Overview and Available Activities
Package Redemption
12 months to redeem/book with 24 months to travel from the date of purchase.
*Package can be extended to travel for a 3rd year subject to an additional cost not to exceed $599.00.
Due to this extended travel period, any listed featured resorts may change to another resort of equal quality during the lifetime of your package without advance warning.
Additional Information
Passport may be required for travel. Ground transportation is not included unless otherwise stated. All packages purchased at a fundraiser are non-refundable. When on the rarest of occasions unforeseen circumstances beyond our control such as force majeure, property damage, or change of ownership, results in the represented property not being available, Charity Booster is committed to delivering a stay and experience of equal value and quality to replace the property represented in the package purchased.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!