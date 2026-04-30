Campbell House

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Campbell House

About this raffle

Win Signed NFL Memorabilia | Support Scholarships & Prom Experiences

Enter All 3 Raffles (Best Value) 5 entries/raffle
$30

5 entries into each raffle - Garrett Wilson, Brian Burns, and Malik Nabers.
That’s 15 total chances to win across all three signed, NFL-authenticated posters.

Every entry directly supports scholarship funding and helps cover prom experiences for the girls we serve.

Enter All 3 Raffles - Champion Bundle 15 entries/raffle
$80

15 entries into each raffle - Garrett Wilson, Brian Burns, and Malik Nabers.
That’s 45 total chances to win across all three raffles.

A higher-impact contribution that significantly increases your chances while directly supporting scholarships and prom experiences.

Support Entry - Garrett Wilson (1 entry)
$5

1 entry into the Garrett Wilson signed poster raffle.
Every entry directly supports scholarship funding and prom experiences.

Impact Entry - Garrett Wilson (3 entries)
$10

3 entries into the Garrett Wilson raffle.
Increase your chances while directly supporting our girls.

Scholar Entry - Garrett Wilson (7 entries)
$20

7 entries into the Garrett Wilson raffle.
A stronger contribution toward scholarships and milestone experiences.

Champion Entry - Garrett Wilson (20 entries)
$50

20 entries into the Garrett Wilson raffle.
Maximize your chances and make a meaningful impact.

Support Entry - Brian Burns Raffle
$5

1 entry into the Brian Burns signed poster raffle.
Officially signed and NFL-authenticated.

Every entry directly supports scholarship funding and prom experiences.

Impact Entry - Brian Burns Raffle
$10

3 entries into the Brian Burns raffle.
Increase your chances while supporting meaningful opportunities for our girls.

Scholar Entry - Brian Burns Raffle
$20

7 entries into the Brian Burns raffle.
A stronger contribution toward scholarships and milestone experiences.

Champion Entry - Brian Burns Raffle
$50

20 entries into the Brian Burns raffle.
Maximize your chances and make a meaningful impact.

Support Entry - Malik Nabers Raffle
$5

1 entry into the Malik Nabers signed poster raffle.
Officially signed and NFL-authenticated.

Every entry directly supports scholarship funding and prom experiences.

Impact Entry - Malik Nabers Raffle
$10

3 entries into the Malik Nabers raffle.
Increase your chances while supporting meaningful opportunities for our girls.

Scholar Entry - Malik Nabers Raffle
$20

7 entries into the Malik Nabers raffle.
A stronger contribution toward scholarships and milestone experiences.

Champion Entry - Malik Nabers Raffle
$50

20 entries into the Malik Nabers raffle.
Maximize your chances and make a meaningful impact.

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