Win Signed NFL Memorabilia | Support Scholarships & Prom Experiences

About this raffle
5 entries into each raffle - Garrett Wilson, Brian Burns, and Malik Nabers.
That’s 15 total chances to win across all three signed, NFL-authenticated posters.
Every entry directly supports scholarship funding and helps cover prom experiences for the girls we serve.
15 entries into each raffle - Garrett Wilson, Brian Burns, and Malik Nabers.
That’s 45 total chances to win across all three raffles.
A higher-impact contribution that significantly increases your chances while directly supporting scholarships and prom experiences.
1 entry into the Garrett Wilson signed poster raffle.
Every entry directly supports scholarship funding and prom experiences.
3 entries into the Garrett Wilson raffle.
Increase your chances while directly supporting our girls.
7 entries into the Garrett Wilson raffle.
A stronger contribution toward scholarships and milestone experiences.
20 entries into the Garrett Wilson raffle.
Maximize your chances and make a meaningful impact.
1 entry into the Brian Burns signed poster raffle.
Officially signed and NFL-authenticated.
Every entry directly supports scholarship funding and prom experiences.
3 entries into the Brian Burns raffle.
Increase your chances while supporting meaningful opportunities for our girls.
7 entries into the Brian Burns raffle.
A stronger contribution toward scholarships and milestone experiences.
20 entries into the Brian Burns raffle.
Maximize your chances and make a meaningful impact.
1 entry into the Malik Nabers signed poster raffle.
Officially signed and NFL-authenticated.
Every entry directly supports scholarship funding and prom experiences.
3 entries into the Malik Nabers raffle.
Increase your chances while supporting meaningful opportunities for our girls.
7 entries into the Malik Nabers raffle.
A stronger contribution toward scholarships and milestone experiences.
20 entries into the Malik Nabers raffle.
Maximize your chances and make a meaningful impact.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!