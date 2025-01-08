Hosted by
About this raffle
One entry for your chance to win the ultimate 2026 Grammy Awards experience. Perfect for those ready to support youth music education and take a shot at an unforgettable prize!
Triple your chances to win! With three entries, you'll be closer to experiencing the Grammy Awards in style—all while helping empower youth through music and education.
Five chances to win an exclusive Grammy Awards package! Your purchase helps fund scholarships, instruments, and free music education for students in underserved communities.
Go big with ten entries for the 2026 Grammy Awards raffle! Every ticket increases your chances of winning while making a significant impact on the lives of aspiring young musicians.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!