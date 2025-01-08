Hosted by

Brooklyn Steppers

About this raffle

Win the Ultimate 2026 Grammy Awards Experience!

Single raffle ticket
$25

One entry for your chance to win the ultimate 2026 Grammy Awards experience. Perfect for those ready to support youth music education and take a shot at an unforgettable prize!

3-Ticket Bundle
$60

Triple your chances to win! With three entries, you'll be closer to experiencing the Grammy Awards in style—all while helping empower youth through music and education.

5-Ticket Bundle
$100

Five chances to win an exclusive Grammy Awards package! Your purchase helps fund scholarships, instruments, and free music education for students in underserved communities.

10-Ticket Bundle
$180

Go big with ten entries for the 2026 Grammy Awards raffle! Every ticket increases your chances of winning while making a significant impact on the lives of aspiring young musicians.

Add a donation for Brooklyn Steppers

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!