Starting bid
Win the Ultimate Santa Experience! Fly in with Santa aboard a Robinson Helicopter at the November 30th kickoff hosted at Robinson Helicopter Company- right before he boards the iconic float & the beloved Torrance tradition returns! You will win:
•Two seats on the Santa Copter (Waiver required)
•A Robinson Helicopter Factory Tour for 2 people
•Two Robinson Helicopter Lapel pins
•Two Robinson Helicopter baseball hats
Create unforgettable holiday memories with two exclusive seats aboard the iconic Torrance Santa Float! This once-in-a-lifetime experience lets you and a guest ride alongside Santa as the float makes its festive journey through the community—an honor usually reserved for a very select few.
This magical opportunity is proudly presented by the Torrance Police Officers Association (TPOA), Robinson Helicopter Company, the Torrance Police Foundation, and Van Lingen Towing, whose partnership is helping bring holiday cheer to families across Torrance!
🎅 Two seats on the official Torrance Santa Float for an evening ride
✨ A behind-the-scenes look at one of Torrance’s most beloved holiday traditions
📸 Plenty of photo opportunities and lasting memories
💙 The satisfaction of supporting community programs funded through the Torrance Police Foundation
Whether you’re giving this as a gift or making it a cherished experience for your own family, this auction item promises joy, wonder, and holiday spirit for all ages.
Don’t miss your chance to be part of a tradition that lights up Torrance every season!
