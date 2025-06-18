Win TWO tickets to the Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings WNBA game @ Mohegan Sun!

Each raffle ticket gives you one chance to win 2 tickets to the game... unless you want to "go big or go home" and buy FIVE raffle tickets for the price of FOUR! (Yes, this means you would have a chance to win four -- or even more -- tickets to the game, if more than one of your raffle numbers is drawn!) And this option would still cost you less money than just buying two tickets to the game...

Each raffle ticket gives you one chance to win 2 tickets to the game... unless you want to "go big or go home" and buy FIVE raffle tickets for the price of FOUR! (Yes, this means you would have a chance to win four -- or even more -- tickets to the game, if more than one of your raffle numbers is drawn!) And this option would still cost you less money than just buying two tickets to the game...

More details...