Win Your Own Holiday By The Sea

Enjoy an evening* at Harbourtown, an iconic mixed-use building at Plymouth's waterfront. Relax overlooking the harbour in a magnificent suite and enjoy dinner or brunch at The Terrace rooftop restaurant**.





Raffle to be drawn Sunday, December 14th at 5:30 PM at Handy's Tavern, 152 Front St, Marion, MA. SWC is a 501c3, Permit #179.*Subject to availability, black-out dates 6/15/26 - 8/31/26, expires 12/31/2026, **$100 gift card to the Terrace.



