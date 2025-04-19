Dragons Back PLEMC
Wind & Vibes Registration
680 W Main St
Wytheville, VA 24382, USA
Ride Registration (Driver)
$25
If your riding in the ride, this is the ticket for you.
If your riding in the ride, this is the ticket for you.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Passenger (ADULT)
$5
This is for adult passengers. (18 and over)
This is for adult passengers. (18 and over)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Passenger (CHILD)
$5
This is for passengers that is under 18yo
This is for passengers that is under 18yo
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
General Admission/RSVP (ADULT)
free
This is to let us know that your coming. This will help us keep up with how many people we have coming. (18 and over)
This is to let us know that your coming. This will help us keep up with how many people we have coming. (18 and over)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
General Admission/RSVP (CHILD)
free
This is to let us know that your coming. This will help us keep up with how many people we have coming. (UNDER 18yo)
This is to let us know that your coming. This will help us keep up with how many people we have coming. (UNDER 18yo)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout