Windbreakers/Cardigans

Hosted by
About this event
Purchase your Purple Windbreaker.
FYI: The Logo on your Windbreaker will be oval (not circular as pictured) and the "National Council of Negro Women" will not be surrounding it.
Purchase your Black Windbreaker.
FYI: The Logo on your Windbreaker will be oval (not circular as pictured) and the "National Council of Negro Women" will not be surrounding it.
Purchase your Purple Cardigan.
FYI: The Logo on your Windbreaker will be oval (not circular as pictured) and the "National Council of Negro Women" will not be surrounding it.
Purchase your Black Cardigan.
FYI: The Logo on your Windbreaker will be oval (not circular as pictured) and the "National Council of Negro Women" will not be surrounding it.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!