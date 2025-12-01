Windermere Chamber of Commerce's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Enjoy a delicious meal at Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza, Windermere.
Enjoy a unique, bountiful arrangement from Fleur D'Or Boutique. Magnificent for either home or office, and defines you as someone with style!
Pamper yourself with a facial by Michelle, and learn about products designed to make your skin look its radiant best!
This could be the DEAL of the YEAR. Windermere Chamber's Social Membership, priced at $549, entitles you to attend all the weekly Chamber functions, as well as be featured in Chamber materials.
Enjoy a show stopping faux alligator bag with bamboo shaped handles. This elegant piece can also be worn as a shoulder bag. Retail value: $55.
This one-liter of luxury will transform your bathing into a spa experience! Retail value: $96.
Do you LOVE Orlando and our teams? Here is a chance to bring some of that love into your home with a canvas print, team mug, coasters, and a pom-pom! Retail value: $100
If smoothies are your thing, don't miss out on this 1000W, full-size, counter-top blender that is awesome for smoothies and crushing ice. Retail value: $109.
When was the last time you had a professional family portrait? Or artwork made of your delicious kids or grandchildren? Enjoy a personalized photo session and receive a matted print!
