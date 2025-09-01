Windermere High School PTSO Fall Bash- For Faculty and Club Grants

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy two entrée cards and one chips & queso card (total value $25) at Chipotle, where fresh ingredients and bold flavors come together in every bite. Perfect for burrito lovers, bowl devotees, and queso fans alike — this is your ticket to a delicious, customizable meal.
Start your morning with a smile! This fun and flavorful basket from Jeff’s Bagel Run includes a $25 gift card for their fresh, hand-crafted bagels, an adorable bagel plushie, and a coffee koozie to keep your brew just right. Perfect for breakfast lovers or anyone who believes carbs are a love language. Value: $25+.
Grab your popcorn and settle in! This package includes four general admission tickets to West Orange Cinema, good for any matinee or evening show. Value: $33–$40. Whether it’s the latest blockbuster or a family favorite, the big screen is calling.
Enjoy a mouth‑watering Dinner for Two at 4 Rivers Smokehouse (a $30 value), where slow‑smoked perfection meets Southern hospitality. From tender brisket and pulled pork to savory sides and decadent desserts, every bite is crafted to satisfy.
Treat yourself (or someone you love) to the rich, locally roasted flavors of Foxtail Coffee Co. with three $10 gift cards—perfect for fueling your mornings, sparking afternoon creativity, or indulging in a well-earned treat. Whether you’re a latte lover, cold brew connoisseur, or pastry enthusiast, Foxtail’s cozy atmosphere and handcrafted drinks make every visit a little moment of joy.
Bid now and savor the taste of Orlando’s favorite coffeehouse—one cup at a time.
Experience the thrill of live music at House of Blues Orlando with two general admission tickets to any upcoming show. From chart-topping artists to legendary bands and high-energy tribute acts, this iconic venue delivers unforgettable performances in an intimate setting. General admission ticket pricing varies by show, starting at $35+ per ticket.
Treat yourself (and maybe a few friends) to a delicious night in or out with five $10 Pizza Hut gift cards, generously donated by Celebration Restaurant Group. Whether you’re craving classic pan pizza, cheesy breadsticks, or a sweet dessert to finish, you’ll have $50 to spend on your favorites.
Step onto the virtual field with EA Sports College Football 26 for PS5 — the newest release packed with authentic teams, roaring crowds, and heart‑pounding plays. Build your legacy, chase the championship, and feel every snap in stunning next‑gen detail. ($60 value)
Step into a world where color, creativity, and imagination come to life! Enjoy two general admission tickets to the Crayola Experience Orlando — a $59.98 value. Explore dozens of hands‑on attractions, from naming and wrapping your own crayon to creating spin art, starring in your own coloring page, and more. Perfect for kids and kids‑at‑heart, this vibrant indoor playground is a full day of interactive fun and colorful memories.
Savor an elevated wine experience with a Lux Tasting for 4 at Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant. Enjoy a curated selection of their most prestigious wines, guided by expert staff, in a warm and inviting atmosphere. Perfect for a special outing with friends or family. Value: $60.
Start your morning right with this flavorful package from Maple Street Biscuit Company. Includes 2 lbs. of their signature coffee, a $20 gift card, and two branded mugs — perfect for sharing a cozy cup. Value: $60.
Step into a world of imagination and adventure at WonderWorks Orlando! Each ticket includes over 100 hands‑on exhibits, the thrilling indoor ropes course, a 4D motion ride, and an action‑packed laser tag game. A $74 value for an unforgettable day of fun, learning, and excitement!
Feel the roar of the crowd and the thrill of every play! You and a guest will cheer on the UCF Knights from prime lower bowl seats in Section 103 during the 2025/2026 season. Once the schedule is published, you’ll choose the home game you want to attend — and get ready for an unforgettable night of college hoops.
Enjoy four public skate passes to Central Florida’s coolest rink. Whether you’re showing off your spins or just holding hands around the ice, this $80 package is your ticket to frosty fun and unforgettable memories.
Give your ride the royal treatment with Kengan Car Detail’s premium In & Out Deep Clean — now at 50% off the regular price! Whether you drive a sedan, SUV, or truck/van, enjoy meticulous mobile detailing that comes right to your driveway. Proudly based in Windermere and owned by a Windermere High School alum, Kengan delivers a spotless finish inside and out.
Retail value ranges from $99.50–$137.50 (already discounted from $199–$275). Mobile service only.
Score four all‑day passes (a $100 value) to PopStroke Hamlin, where mini‑golf meets great food and family fun. Play as much as you like on two Tiger Woods–designed putting courses, then relax with delicious bites, ice cream, and outdoor games.
Bid now for a day that’s a guaranteed hole‑in‑one!
Indulge in pure tranquility with a $100 certificate toward any service at Indigo Spa & Wellness Center in Windermere. From soothing massages and revitalizing facials to holistic wellness treatments, Indigo offers the perfect escape to refresh your body and mind.
Bid now and give yourself — or someone you love — the gift of self‑care.
Treat yourself (or someone special) to pure relaxation with $100 toward a Customized Facial at Spa Vita. This tailored treatment is designed to meet your skin’s unique needs — whether you’re seeking deep hydration, gentle exfoliation, or a radiant glow. Let Spa Vita’s expert estheticians pamper you with professional care in a serene, spa‑like setting, leaving you refreshed, renewed, and ready to shine.
Show your Wolverine pride with a pre‑packed $100 bundle of Windermere High School PTSO Spirit Store gear in bold navy and lime. Each pack is filled with a surprise mix of designs and items — perfect for game days, pep rallies, or everyday school spirit. Sizes and styles are pre‑selected for this package - can make sizing substitutions if available.
Treat your feet — and your whole body — to deep relaxation with a Thai Foot Massage from Lauren Kaplan at Indigo Spa & Wellness. This $100 experience blends ancient Thai techniques with soothing pressure points to release tension, improve circulation, and restore balance from the ground up. Perfect after a long day on your feet or as a luxurious self‑care escape, this treatment will leave you feeling light, refreshed, and re‑energized.
Step into the spotlight with two ticket vouchers to any production at Orlando Shakes, in partnership with UCF (a $125 value). From Shakespearean classics to bold, contemporary works, every performance is an intimate, unforgettable experience. Whether you’re a lifelong theater lover or ready to try something new, this is your chance to enjoy live performance at its finest.
Ignite curiosity and spark imagination with four general admission passes to the Orlando Science Center — a $120 value! Explore four floors of interactive exhibits, live science shows, an observatory, and even meet live animals. Perfect for families, friends, or anyone ready to discover the wonders of science, technology, and nature in one unforgettable day.
Get ready for an afternoon of flavor, fun, and festival vibes at the 3rd Annual Hamlin Craft Beer Festival on March 28, 2026! Your two VIP tickets unlock early entry at 3 p.m. — giving you first access to 50+ varieties of craft beer, cider, and more from local, regional, and national breweries. Not a beer drinker? No problem — there will be plenty of other beverage options to enjoy.
As VIP guests, you’ll relax in an exclusive area with tables, seating, and restrooms, enjoy complimentary bites, and take home a commemorative t‑shirt. The festival also features live music, a giant interactive game zone (think miniature golf and giant beer pong), and is dog‑friendly — so bring your four‑legged friends!
To top it off, this package includes a 4‑pack from Home State Brewing, one of the featured breweries at the event. (Value $135) Must be 21 years of age or older to bid and present valid ID upon pickup.
Discover what your body is truly capable of with a New Patient Appointment at Connected Movement. This 1‑hour New Client Assessment + Treatment includes an in‑depth 7‑point exam and consultation, targeted muscle testing, gait and posture analysis, and an x‑ray exam if medically necessary. You’ll also receive a chiropractic adjustment and a functional therapy session — all designed to pinpoint the root cause of discomfort, improve mobility, and set you on the path to lasting wellness. Valid through December 17, 2025. ($160 Value)
Think you can escape in time? Grab your team of up to four players and take on one of Escapology’s immersive escape room challenges at either Orlando location. You’ll have 60 minutes to solve puzzles, uncover clues, and beat the clock. A $160 value for a night of adrenaline and laughs.
Celebrate in style with a one-day rental from Card My Yard of Windermere. This package includes a vibrant birthday yard greeting, one fun add-on, and festive lights — plus delivery, setup, and pickup. A $190 value that turns any front yard into a party centerpiece.
Experience the ultimate Orlando adventure with two 1‑Day, 2‑Park tickets to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure — a $200 value! In one epic day, you can swing with Spider‑Man, cast spells in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™, and roar alongside dinosaurs in Jurassic Park. With park‑to‑park access, you’ll even ride the legendary Hogwarts™ Express between lands. It’s non‑stop thrills, movie magic, and unforgettable memories for two.
Cheer on the Orlando Solar Bears with four tickets to an action-packed home game at the Kia Center! Experience the thrill of professional hockey up close — the speed, the skill, and the excitement of every goal. A $200 value for an unforgettable night of sports and fun.
Enjoy the luxury of a personal chef in your own home with a $200 CookinGenie gift card! Perfect for intimate dinner parties (2–4 guests), weekly meal prep, or those nights when you just can’t face the kitchen. Your chef will handle everything — from shopping and cooking to cleanup — so you can relax and savor every bite.
Step into a world of imagination with a Family 4‑Pack ticket voucher to Orlando Family Stage — a $200 value! From captivating stories to colorful characters, every performance is designed to delight audiences of all ages. It’s the perfect way to make memories together and experience the magic of live theatre right here in Orlando.
Cheer on Orlando City SC as they take on the Columbus Crew on Saturday, October 4th. You’ll enjoy four excellent seats in Section 133, Row H (Seats 5–8), putting you close to the action and the electric atmosphere of Exploria Stadium. A $220 value for an unforgettable night of Major League Soccer.
Indulge in sophistication with this curated collection donated by Heights Consulting Group, CEO Dr. Daniel Glauber. This package includes a bottle of Macallan 15 Scotch, a signed copy of Cybersecurity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence, two elegant Scotch/whiskey glasses, and two 8-piece whiskey stone sets to keep your pour perfectly chilled. ($250 value) Must be 21 years of age or older to bid and present valid ID upon pickup.
Get ready for a day (or night!) packed with laughter, adventure, and memories. This Family 4‑Pack includes experiences the whole crew will love — perfect for making the most of your time together without breaking the bank. With a value of over $280, it’s your ticket to unforgettable fun!
Get ready for the ultimate year of comfort food and cozy nights! This Marco’s Pizza Windermere gift basket includes a pizza cutter, a soft blanket, and a golden ticket for one large pizza with three toppings every month for an entire year. That’s 12 nights of hot, cheesy goodness — perfect for family dinners, date nights, or game‑day feasts. With a $275 value, it’s the gift that keeps on giving (and keeps you out of the kitchen).
Show your school spirit all year long! This package includes four Blue Level Annual Sports Passes for the 2025/2026 school year, granting entry to any Windermere High School home sporting event (some restrictions apply). With a total value of $290.75, it’s your all-access ticket to cheer on the Wolverines in every season.
Unlock your athletic potential with a one-month training program from Total Athlete Training. Designed to improve strength, speed, agility, and overall performance, this program is tailored to help athletes of all levels reach their goals. A $300 value for those ready to put in the work and see results
Experience the magic and mischief of Disney’s Hocus Pocus like never before. This special evening at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts features the full film on the big screen, accompanied by a live orchestra performing the score in real time. You’ll receive two tickets for the Saturday, November 1st, 6:00 p.m. performance — a spellbinding night out valued at $332.40.
Capture your family’s joy and connection with a professional beach‑style portrait session at beautiful Leu Gardens in Orlando. Includes a $100 credit toward your portrait order. Retail value: $350.
Expires three months after the event.
Admission/parking fees not included. No pets allowed on the beach.
Experience the ultimate Orlando adventure with four 1‑Day, 2‑Park tickets to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure — a $400 value! In one epic day, you can swing with Spider‑Man, cast spells in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™, and roar alongside dinosaurs in Jurassic Park. With park‑to‑park access, you’ll even ride the legendary Hogwarts™ Express between lands. It’s non‑stop thrills, movie magic, and unforgettable memories for the whole crew.
Capture life’s special moments with a 30-minute photography session in the Windermere area with Melissa Fabri Photography. Includes all edited digital images delivered in a private online gallery. Valued at $450. Valid January through September 2026.
Turn any celebration into an unforgettable event with a 3‑Hour Drop‑Off Digital Photo Booth Experience from Selfie Magic for Parties — a $497 value! Enjoy unlimited digital photos, a personalized photo template, and a classic backdrop to match your vibe. Perfect for weddings, birthdays, reunions, or corporate events, this sleek, self‑operated booth keeps the fun going all night.
Restrictions: Not valid during December 2025. Valid for one year from issue date. Three‑week advance booking required.
Give your home the makeover it deserves with a $500 gift certificate for professional painting services from Colorworx Painting LLC — the premier choice for Winter Garden and surrounding areas. Whether you’re dreaming of a bold new interior, a refreshed exterior, or even pressure washing to prep your space, Colorworx delivers exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail. Their mission is simple: complete customer satisfaction and a home transformation you’ll love.
Turn your travel dreams into reality with $600 worth of professional travel planning services from Tripsessed Luxury Travel. From boutique hotels to bucket‑list excursions, your dedicated travel expert will handle every detail — including accommodations, activities, and transportation — so you can simply relax and enjoy. Whether you’re envisioning a romantic getaway, a family adventure, or a once‑in‑a‑lifetime journey, Tripsessed will craft a personalized itinerary that’s as seamless as it is unforgettable. Valid through September 17, 2026.
Get ready to love your smile! This package from Artful Orthodontics includes everything you need for a sparkling start — Sonicare toothbrush, whitening strips, whitening toothpaste and rinse, and Cocofloss — plus a $1,500 discount toward orthodontic services (valued between $2,650–$7,000). Whether you’re looking for a subtle touch-up or a full transformation, this is your ticket to confidence.
Ready to take your career — and your confidence — to the next level? The Get Launched Coaching Package from Hi‑Lite Coaching & Consulting is a $1,429 transformational experience designed to help you gain clarity, direction, and momentum. You’ll start with a complete Career Scoops assessment and detailed insights report, plus The Work workbook and The Plan planner to map your goals. Then, work one‑on‑one with Coach Sandra in six personalized coaching sessions to create a comprehensive action plan, dive deep into career strategy, and receive follow‑up support to keep you on track.
Whether you’re seeking a new role, a promotion, or a complete career pivot, this package gives you the tools, guidance, and confidence to make it happen.
Enjoy four (4) grounds tickets to the 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, January 29–February 1, 2026. Watch LPGA champions, sports legends, and entertainment celebrities compete in this premier event. Also included: two (2) tickets to your choice of concert on Tuesday, January 27 or Thursday, January 29, 2026. Past headliners have included Luke Bryan, Flo Rida, Pitbull, and REO Speedwagon.
Four hunters will enjoy 4 days / 3 nights at one of three world‑class lodges in Argentina — Pica Zuro, La Dormida, or Córdoba — all owned and operated by premier outfitter David Denies Bird Hunting. This unforgettable experience includes 6 guided hunts, gourmet meals, a full open bar, double‑occupancy lodging, a personal bird guide, and all in‑country transportation during the hunt.
Not included: airport transfers, land use fees (approx. $595 pp), hunting license (approx. $340 pp), gun rental, shells, and tips. Trip valid for 18 months from purchase. Non‑hunters may be accommodated at standard rates.
Market Value: $10,500 per trip
Transform your home’s curb appeal with a custom-designed outdoor lighting package from King Illuminations. This premium offering includes a design consultation, a 150-watt stainless steel transformer with a lifetime warranty, and six integrated aluminum lights — all professionally installed. A $2,600 value that brings warmth, elegance, and security to your property. Minimum bid: $1,250.
