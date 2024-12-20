Windfall Dancers Inc.
Windfall Program Ads
Full page Color Inside Cover (8x5)
$100
Portrait Orientation
Full page (8x5) Inside pages
$75
Portrait orientation, color
Half page (4x5)
$50
Landscape orientation, color
Quarter page (4x2½) (B&W)
$40
Portrait Orientation, Color
One sixth page (business card) (B&W)
$30
Landscape Orientation, Color
