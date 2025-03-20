Windmill Weekend 2025 - Vendor Registration

If you would like, you can send us a check made out to Eastham Windmill Weekend Inc; Address to send check: PO BOX 1331, North Eastham, Massachusetts 02651. Set up will begin at 7:00 am on Saturday, September 6th. The event begins at 10 am. • Set up after 4 pm on Friday is AT YOUR OWN RISK. There will be no overnight security. Please do not set up before 4 pm!! • Spaces are standard 10’ x 10’ with a small buffer between each space. • You must supply your own tent, tables, chairs, etc. We STRONGLY suggest a tent or canopy. • Tents MUST be weighted. Nothing may be staked into the ground and exhibitors will be responsible for any damage to sprinkler heads or irrigation lines. • You are asked to unload any materials from your vehicle(s), then move them away from the Windmill Green no later than 9:00 am Saturday. ABSOLUTELY NO PARKING AT THE SUPERETTE WHILE UNLOADING!

