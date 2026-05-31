Braswell High School Band Booster Club

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Braswell High School Band Booster Club

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Winds/Percussion and Color Guard Fees

Winds/Percussion/Guard Full Monthly Installment
$200

Pay the full monthly installment.

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Winds/Percussion/Guard Monthly Fee Adjustment
$25

Adjust the quantity to pay more or less than the standard monthly installment.

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Winds/Percussion New Member Full Payment
$1,179

Pay the full new member 26-27 band fees for a Wind/Percussion student. Note, this does not include a volunteer credit.

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Winds/Percussion New Member Reduced Lunch
$1,025

Pay the full new member 26-27 band fees for a Wind/Percussion student with reduced lunch. Note, this does not include a volunteer credit. Please send "Reduced Lunch" documentation to [email protected].

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Winds/Percussion New Member Free lunch
$871

Pay the full new member 26-27 band fees for a Wind/Percussion student with free lunch. Note, this does not include a volunteer credit. Please send "Free Lunch" documentation to [email protected].

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Winds/Percussion Returning Member Full Payment
$1,114

Pay the full returning member 26-27 band fees for a Wind/Percussion student. Note, this does not include a volunteer credit.

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Winds/Percussion Returning Member Reduced Lunch
$960

Pay the full returning member 26-27 band fees for a Wind/Percussion student with reduced lunch. Note, this does not include a volunteer credit. Please send "Reduced Lunch" documentation to [email protected].

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Winds/Percussion Returning Member Free Lunch
$806

Pay the full returning member 26-27 band fees for a Wind/Percussion student with free lunch. Note, this does not include a volunteer credit. Please send "Free Lunch" documentation to [email protected].

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Color Guard New Member Fees Full Payment
$1,894

Pay the full new member 26-27 band fees for a student in Color Guard. Note, this does not include a volunteer credit.

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Color Guard New Member Reduced Lunch
$1,693

Pay the full new member 26-27 band fees for a student in Color Guard with reduced lunch. Note, this does not include a volunteer credit. Please send "Reduced Lunch" documentation to [email protected].

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Color Guard New Member Free Lunch
$1,491

Pay the full new member 26-27 band fees for a student in Color Guard with free lunch. Note, this does not include a volunteer credit. Please send "Free Lunch" documentation to [email protected].

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Color Guard Returning Member Fees Full Payment
$1,834

Pay the full returning member 26-27 band fees for a student in Color Guard. Note, this does not include a volunteer credit.

0
Color Guard Returning Member Reduced Lunch
$1,633

Pay the full returning member 26-27 band fees for a student in Color Guard with reduced lunch. Note, this does not include a volunteer credit. Please send "Reduced Lunch" documentation to [email protected].

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Color Guard Returning Member Free Lunch
$1,431

Pay the full returning member 26-27 band fees for a student in Color Guard with free lunch. Note, this does not include a volunteer credit. Please send "Free Lunch" documentation to [email protected].

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