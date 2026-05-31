Winds/Percussion and Color Guard Fees

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Pay the full monthly installment.
Adjust the quantity to pay more or less than the standard monthly installment.
Pay the full new member 26-27 band fees for a Wind/Percussion student. Note, this does not include a volunteer credit.
Pay the full new member 26-27 band fees for a Wind/Percussion student with reduced lunch. Note, this does not include a volunteer credit. Please send "Reduced Lunch" documentation to [email protected].
Pay the full new member 26-27 band fees for a Wind/Percussion student with free lunch. Note, this does not include a volunteer credit. Please send "Free Lunch" documentation to [email protected].
Pay the full returning member 26-27 band fees for a Wind/Percussion student. Note, this does not include a volunteer credit.
Pay the full returning member 26-27 band fees for a Wind/Percussion student with reduced lunch. Note, this does not include a volunteer credit. Please send "Reduced Lunch" documentation to [email protected].
Pay the full returning member 26-27 band fees for a Wind/Percussion student with free lunch. Note, this does not include a volunteer credit. Please send "Free Lunch" documentation to [email protected].
Pay the full new member 26-27 band fees for a student in Color Guard. Note, this does not include a volunteer credit.
Pay the full new member 26-27 band fees for a student in Color Guard with reduced lunch. Note, this does not include a volunteer credit. Please send "Reduced Lunch" documentation to [email protected].
Pay the full new member 26-27 band fees for a student in Color Guard with free lunch. Note, this does not include a volunteer credit. Please send "Free Lunch" documentation to [email protected].
Pay the full returning member 26-27 band fees for a student in Color Guard. Note, this does not include a volunteer credit.
Pay the full returning member 26-27 band fees for a student in Color Guard with reduced lunch. Note, this does not include a volunteer credit. Please send "Reduced Lunch" documentation to [email protected].
Pay the full returning member 26-27 band fees for a student in Color Guard with free lunch. Note, this does not include a volunteer credit. Please send "Free Lunch" documentation to [email protected].
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