Windrow vs Heathers - Phillips Cup Competition Aug 2025

2423 Fraserburgh Dr

Matthews, NC 28105, USA

Go Go Manatees
$5

We are grateful for your donation!

This donation level will credit your team with 3 items

Other
$10

WHOA!! Principal designates purchase of 5 needed school supplies. Register you item number on HWC page (account sign-in)

Mint Hill Elementary School Manatee School Supplies
$20

Financial Donation = 10 items per 20 dollars. Register you item number on HWC page (account sign-in)

Manatees Say Thank You!
$50

Financial donation = 25

items per 50 dollar donation. Register you item number on HWC page (account sign-in)

ITS GREAT TO BE A MANATEE
$75

Financial donation = 38 items per 75 dollar donation. Register you item number on HWC page (account sign-in)

Manatees are really Kool Kats!
$100

Financial donation = 50 items per 100 dollar donation. Register you item number on HWC page (account sign-in)

