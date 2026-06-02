MFC Motorcycle Club Green Mountain

Hosted by

MFC Motorcycle Club Green Mountain

About this event

Windsor Food Shelf Poker Run

4 Court St

Windsor, VT 05089, USA

Driver
$20

Driver Registration – $20

⚠️ You must start at the location you selected during registration. No exceptions.⚠️
Includes one Poker Run hand and entry into the Windsor Poker Run on August 9, 2026.Participants must return to the Windsor American Legion Post 25 by 2:00 PM for final card check-in and prize awards. Additional hands and bonus cards may be purchased separately.

Passenger
$10

Passenger Registration – $10
⚠️ You must start at the location you selected during registration. No exceptions.⚠️
Includes one Poker Run hand and entry into the Windsor Poker Run on August 9, 2026.Participants must return to the Windsor American Legion Post 25 by 2:00 PM for final card check-in and prize awards. Additional hands and bonus cards may be purchased separately.

Additional Poker Hand
$10

⚠️ You must start at the location you selected during registration. No exceptions.⚠️
Includes one Poker Run hand and entry into the Windsor Poker Run on August 9, 2026.Participants must return to the Windsor American Legion Post 25 by 2:00 PM for final card check-in and prize awards. Additional hands and bonus cards may be purchased separately.

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