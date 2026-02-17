WindWalkers Equine Assisted Learning and Therapy Center

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WindWalkers Equine Assisted Learning and Therapy Center

About this event

WindWalkers' Run For The Roses Benefit

38750 CO-82

Aspen, CO 81611, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
  • 8–10 premium seats with reserved table placement
  • Premier logo recognition on all event materials and signage
  • On-stage speaking opportunity or formal recognition during the program
  • Featured spotlight across WindWalkers’ social media channels and email communications

Impact: Your sponsorship underwrites an entire season of rider scholarships, directly supporting participants as they experience the life-changing benefits of equine-assisted services.

Triple Crown Sponsor
$5,000
  • 8 guest seats at a reserved VIP table
  • Prominent logo placement on event materials and signage
  • Recognition during the event program
  • Logo placement at tthe event.
  • Dedicated social media thank-you

Impact: Your sponsorship provides one full month of care and programming for a rider and horse team, supporting both the participant’s growth and the well-being of our equine partners.

Race Sponsor
$2,500
  • 4 tickets at a shared VIP table
  • Name and logo recognition at the event
  • Recognition in a post-event email to attendees and supporters

Impact: Your sponsorship helps provide equine-assisted sessions for local clients, expanding access to transformative services within our community.

Derby Sponsor
$1,000
  • 2 tickets at a shared VIP table
  • Name recognition at the event
  • Inclusion in a group social media thank-you

Impact: Your sponsorship helps provide essential feed and veterinary care for our herd, ensuring our horses remain healthy and ready to serve our riders.

Friend of The Herd
$500
  • 1 ticket
  • Name recognition at the event
  • Post-event recognition in event communications

Impact: Your support helps fund essential equipment, including tack, new riding helmets, and safety stirrups—providing safety, comfort, and confidence for our riders.

Standard
$175

Join us for an unforgettable Kentucky Derby celebration supporting WindWalkers’ life-changing programs.

Includes live music, signature cocktails, Home Team BBQ, Derby festivities, and access to the Gems of Aspen Hat Bar.

Every ticket helps provide life-changing equine-assisted programs that foster confidence, healing, and connection through the power of horses.

Add a donation for WindWalkers Equine Assisted Learning and Therapy Center

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!