WindWalkers' Run For The Roses Benefit

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About this event
Impact: Your sponsorship underwrites an entire season of rider scholarships, directly supporting participants as they experience the life-changing benefits of equine-assisted services.
Impact: Your sponsorship provides one full month of care and programming for a rider and horse team, supporting both the participant’s growth and the well-being of our equine partners.
Impact: Your sponsorship helps provide equine-assisted sessions for local clients, expanding access to transformative services within our community.
Impact: Your sponsorship helps provide essential feed and veterinary care for our herd, ensuring our horses remain healthy and ready to serve our riders.
Impact: Your support helps fund essential equipment, including tack, new riding helmets, and safety stirrups—providing safety, comfort, and confidence for our riders.
Join us for an unforgettable Kentucky Derby celebration supporting WindWalkers’ life-changing programs.
Includes live music, signature cocktails, Home Team BBQ, Derby festivities, and access to the Gems of Aspen Hat Bar.
Every ticket helps provide life-changing equine-assisted programs that foster confidence, healing, and connection through the power of horses.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!