Jack & Jill of America, Inc.Windy City Chapter (FR)

Hosted by

Jack & Jill of America, Inc.Windy City Chapter (FR)

About this event

2026 Windy City Pink and Blue Golf Classic- Golf Tickets

19301 S State St

Glenwood, IL 60425, USA

Single Golfer
$150

Golfers will golf, snacks and an awards dinner.

Twosome Golfers
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Golfers will golf, snacks and an awards dinner.

Foursome Golfers
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Golfers will golf, snacks and an awards dinner.

Golf Pro Experience
$150

Golf Pro Experience begins at 1:00pm. Golfers will participate in a coaching experience that includes driving, swing and putting tips. Dinner is included. There are limited spots for the Golf Pro Experience.

Dinner Only
$75

This is the dinner only option. No golf is included with this option.

Mulligan Package
$10

Give yourself a second chance on the course! Purchase mulligans to replay a shot without penalty during the outing. Mulligans add a fun, competitive edge to the day while supporting our fundraiser. Limited quantity per golfer/team based on event rules.

Add a donation for Jack & Jill of America, Inc.Windy City Chapter (FR)

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