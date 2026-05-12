2026 Windy City Pink and Blue Golf Classic- Golf Tickets

Hosted by
About this event
Golfers will golf, snacks and an awards dinner.
Golfers will golf, snacks and an awards dinner.
Golfers will golf, snacks and an awards dinner.
Golf Pro Experience begins at 1:00pm. Golfers will participate in a coaching experience that includes driving, swing and putting tips. Dinner is included. There are limited spots for the Golf Pro Experience.
This is the dinner only option. No golf is included with this option.
Give yourself a second chance on the course! Purchase mulligans to replay a shot without penalty during the outing. Mulligans add a fun, competitive edge to the day while supporting our fundraiser. Limited quantity per golfer/team based on event rules.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!