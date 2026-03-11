Windybush Swim Club Sponsorship

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About the memberships
No expiration
For your contribution of $350, we will prominently display a 3-foot by 5-foot professional banner with your business information, along our interior fences that surround our pool and pavilions. In addition to your banner, we will also include the following advertising:
● Promotional announcement at every 2026 Windybush Swim Club social event
● Monthly shoutouts and recognition on Windybush Swim Club social media accounts & newsletters
● Recognition of sponsorship on Windybush Swim Club website
● Four complimentary guest passes
No expiration
Includes all Tier 1 plus we will produce the banner for you. Please provide a .jpeg or .png
No expiration
We will prominently display your previous banner/advertising and will include the same advertising perks as Option 1 for a reduced contribution of $250 for being an ongoing sponsor:
● Promotional announcement at every 2026 Windybush Swim Club social event
● Monthly shoutouts and recognition on Windybush Swim Club social media accounts & newsletters
● Recognition of sponsorship on Windybush Swim Club website
● Four complimentary guest passes
No expiration
For your contribution of $100, we will hang up a paper flyer advertising your business as well as:
● Monthly shoutouts and recognition on Windybush Swim Club social media accounts & newsletters
● Recognition of sponsorship on Windybush Swim Club website
● Two complimentary guest passes
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!