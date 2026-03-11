Windybush Swim Club Sponsorship

For your contribution of $350, we will prominently display a 3-foot by 5-foot professional banner with your business information, along our interior fences that surround our pool and pavilions. In addition to your banner, we will also include the following advertising:

● Promotional announcement at every 2026 Windybush Swim Club social event

● Monthly shoutouts and recognition on Windybush Swim Club social media accounts & newsletters

● Recognition of sponsorship on Windybush Swim Club website

● Four complimentary guest passes