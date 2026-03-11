Windybush Swim Club

Offered by

Windybush Swim Club

About the memberships

Windybush Swim Club Sponsorship

Tier 1: Tidalwave Contributor- new advertisers
$350

No expiration

For your contribution of $350, we will prominently display a 3-foot by 5-foot professional banner with your business information, along our interior fences that surround our pool and pavilions.  In addition to your banner, we will also include the following advertising:

●       Promotional announcement at every 2026 Windybush Swim Club social event

●       Monthly shoutouts and recognition on Windybush Swim Club social media accounts & newsletters

●       Recognition of sponsorship on Windybush Swim Club website

●       Four complimentary guest passes

Tier 1 - Plus: Tidalwave Contributor- new advertisers
$450

No expiration

Includes all Tier 1 plus we will produce the banner for you. Please provide a .jpeg or .png

Tier 2: Splash Level Contributor
$250

No expiration

We will prominently display your previous banner/advertising and will include the same advertising perks as Option 1 for a reduced contribution of $250 for being an ongoing sponsor:

●       Promotional announcement at every 2026 Windybush Swim Club social event

●       Monthly shoutouts and recognition on Windybush Swim Club social media accounts & newsletters

●       Recognition of sponsorship on Windybush Swim Club website

●       Four complimentary guest passes          

Tier 3: Sun Level Contributor- new or prior advertisers
$100

No expiration

For your contribution of $100, we will hang up a paper flyer advertising your business as well as:

●       Monthly shoutouts and recognition on Windybush Swim Club social media accounts & newsletters

●       Recognition of sponsorship on Windybush Swim Club website

●       Two complimentary guest passes

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!