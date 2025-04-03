Wine & Beer Tasting Social Sponsorship Opportunities

*5 complimentary tickets to the event
*Recognition on all media advertising, including radio, newspaper, website, TV ad, and social media
*Logo on the flyer and all marketing materials
*Recognition on event posters and signs
Gold Sponsor Level
$500
*3 complimentary tickets to the event
*Recognition on website, TV ad, newspaper, and social media advertising
*Logo on flyer
*Recognition on event posters and signs
Silver Sponsor Level
$250
*1 complimentary ticket to the event
*Recognition on website
*Logo on flyer
*Recognition on event posters and signs
Wine & Beer Social Sponsorship Form
Free
Don't want to pay online? Fill out the form and United Way will invoice you!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!