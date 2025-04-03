United Way of Bemidji Area

Wine & Beer Tasting Social Sponsorship Opportunities

1111 Event Center Dr NE

Bemidji, MN 56601, USA

Diamond Sponsor Level item
Diamond Sponsor Level
$1,000
*5 complimentary tickets to the event *Recognition on all media advertising, including radio, newspaper, website, TV ad, and social media *Logo on the flyer and all marketing materials *Recognition on event posters and signs
Gold Sponsor Level item
Gold Sponsor Level
$500
*3 complimentary tickets to the event *Recognition on website, TV ad, newspaper, and social media advertising *Logo on flyer *Recognition on event posters and signs
Silver Sponsor Level item
Silver Sponsor Level
$250
*1 complimentary ticket to the event *Recognition on website *Logo on flyer *Recognition on event posters and signs
Wine & Beer Social Sponsorship Form item
Wine & Beer Social Sponsorship Form
Free
Don't want to pay online? Fill out the form and United Way will invoice you!

