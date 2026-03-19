Rhythm Of The Horse Therapeutic Horsemanship Inc

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Rhythm Of The Horse Therapeutic Horsemanship Inc

About this event

Event Sponsorship

Perfect Pairing
$2,000

Recognition as the Perfect Pairing Sponsor. Premier logo placement on all event materials (banner, flyers, website, social media) 4 tickets to the event. Mention in all event-related emails and newsletters. Social media shoutouts.

Sommelier
$1,500

Recognition as the Sommelier Sponsor at the event.Prominent logo placement on all event materials (banner, flyers, website, social media). 2 tickets to the event. Mention in all event-related emails and newsletters.

Connoisseur Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on event materials (banner, website, social media). 2 tickets to the event.Mention in event-related emails. Social media mentions

Signature Pour Sponsor
$500

Name listed on event materials (website, social media). 2 tickets to the event. Mention in event-related emails.

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