Wine & Chocolate Experience 2025

GA ticket 4pm-7pm. Your ticket includes a souvenir wine glass, wine samples from over 50 varieties, six chocolate tasting tickets to enjoy delicious samples, live music, and more!
This is a 21+ event. Please bring ID for verification.
VIP Ticket 3:30 PM – 7:00 PM. Enjoy an exclusive experience with 30-minute early entry to the event. Your VIP access includes a premium wine and chocolate pairing hosted by a professional sommelier, a complimentary signature wine glass, and access to a private VIP lounge and seating area designed for comfort and luxury. Your ticket includes a souvenir wine glass, wine samples from over 50 varieties, six chocolate tasting tickets to enjoy delicious samples, live music, and more!
This is a 21+ event. Please bring ID for verification.
Limited seating available at the event. This secures your party a reserved table. Your ticket includes a souvenir wine glass, wine samples from over 50 varieties, six chocolate tasting tickets to enjoy delicious samples, live music, and more!
This is a 21+ event. Please bring ID for verification.
Did you buy GA and want to upgrade to an amazing VIP ticket? Purchase this one!
This option alone is not a ticket to the event. This is only to be paired with a GA ticket.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing