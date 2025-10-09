eventClosed

Wine & Chocolate Experience Silent Auction

#1 - Downtown Date Night ***Valued at $107
#1 - Downtown Date Night ***Valued at $107
$25

Downtown Date Night

Enjoy an unforgettable evening in the heart of downtown! Start your night with a delicious dinner and drinks at DaqFaq, where fun flavors and great vibes set the tone. Then, catch a movie at the brand-new Last Picture House with two complimentary passes. End the evening or keep it going at Mac’s Tavern, using your $25 gift card and showing off your new Mac’s Tavern shirt and koozie.

#2 -Downtown Date Night #2 ***Valued at $97
#2 -Downtown Date Night #2 ***Valued at $97
$15

Downtown Date Night #2

Enjoy a perfect evening in the heart of downtown with this romantic Downtown Date Night #2 package! Begin your night with a delicious dinner for two at Me & Billy, where you’ll savor great food, craft cocktails, and cozy ambiance. Then, head over to The Last Picture House with your two movie passes to catch a film in one of the newest, most stylish theaters in town.

Whether it’s a special occasion or a spontaneous night out, this package is your ticket to a memorable evening together!

#3 - Let's Get Physical, Physical! ***Valued at $300
#3 - Let’s Get Physical, Physical! ***Valued at $300
$100

Let’s Get Physical, Physical!

Get ready to move, stretch, and sweat with this energizing fitness package designed to keep your body and mind in perfect harmony!

  • Club Pilates – Enjoy 5 free classes that will help strengthen your core, improve flexibility, and boost your overall fitness.
  • One Tree Hot Yoga – Feel the heat with 5 complimentary classes, plus a hat and shirt to show off your yoga style.
  • Salud Wellness Packages – Round out your wellness journey with rejuvenating Salud offerings to help you recover, refresh, and glow from the inside out.

Whether you’re a seasoned fitness enthusiast or just getting started, this package is your all-access pass to feeling great, gaining strength, and having fun while doing it!

#4 - Relaxation Station ***Valued at $149
#4 - Relaxation Station ***Valued at $149
$45

Relaxation Station

Take a break from the chaos and treat yourself to total tranquility with this Relaxation Station package! Enjoy a one-hour float session at Float QC, where you’ll experience deep relaxation as you drift effortlessly in a peaceful sensory-reduction environment. Continue your wellness journey with a free acupuncture session at Peaceful Acupuncture, designed to restore balance and relieve stress.

To top it off, unwind at home with Salud wellness packages, designed to enhance your self-care routine and maintain that post-spa serenity.

#5 - Unwined and Recharge ***Valued at $100
#5 - Unwined and Recharge ***Valued at $100
$25

Unwined and Recharge

Treat yourself to the ultimate relaxation experience with this carefully curated wellness package. Start with a 60-minute rejuvenating massage at The Wellness Nook QC, designed to melt away stress and leave you feeling refreshed. Enhance your self-care routine with luxurious soaps, sprays, and other indulgent treats from Crystal Farms, and enjoy the added touch of Salud wellness packages to nourish your mind, body, and spirit.

Whether you’re looking to pamper yourself or gift a loved one, this basket offers the perfect escape to unwind, recharge, and embrace tranquility.

#6 - Movin' and Groovin ***Valued at $75
#6 - Movin’ and Groovin ***Valued at $75
$20

Movin’ and Groovin’

Get ready to dance, tumble, and shine! This package includes one month of free dance, tumbling, or gymnastics classes for a new family at Tina’s Dance Studio. It’s the perfect way to introduce your child to movement, rhythm, and fun in a welcoming, high-energy environment.

With experienced instructors and a variety of class options, Tina’s Dance Studio helps kids build confidence, coordination, and creativity, all while having a blast!

#7 - Artistic Escape ***Valued at $240
#7 - Artistic Escape ***Valued at $240
$50

Artistic Escape

Unleash your creativity and enjoy an unforgettable night out with this inspiring arts package. This item includes 4 tickets to Create Quad Cities – Paint Nite, where you and your friends can sip, socialize, and paint your own masterpiece.

Plus, explore your artistic side further with a gift certificate for pottery lessons with Carolyn Krueger, giving you the chance to craft beautiful, handmade pottery in a fun and supportive environment.

#8 - Cruisin' and Boozin' ***Valued at $82
#8 - Cruisin’ and Boozin’ ***Valued at $82
$25

Cruisin’ and Boozin’

Set sail and sip in style with this exciting riverfront adventure! This package includes 2 sightseeing passes to the Celebration Belle, offering a scenic cruise along the Mississippi River with breathtaking views and relaxing vibes.

After your cruise, continue the experience with a gift card to Mississippi River Distillery, where you can enjoy locally crafted spirits and discover unique flavors.

#9 - Bundt-le of Joy***Valued at $375
#9 - Bundt-le of Joy***Valued at $375
$100

Bundt-le of Joy

This package includes a monthly punch card to Nothing Bundt Cakes, allowing you to enjoy their famous, freshly baked bundt cakes each month — plus a selection of Bath & Body Works favorites to keep you feeling pampered and refreshed.

Perfect for celebrating special moments, sharing with loved ones, or simply indulging your sweet tooth, this is a gift that keeps on giving.

#10 - Let's Get This Bread ***Valued at $130
#10 - Let’s Get This Bread ***Valued at $130
$35

Let’s Get This Bread

Start your mornings and your celebrations right with this incredible package! Enjoy fresh bread for a year from Panera Bread, ensuring your kitchen is always stocked with warm, delicious loaves.

To make it even more special, this package also includes a bottle of wine, perfect for pairing with your fresh bread or enjoying on its own.

#11 - Family Fun in Peoria ***Valued at $168
#11 - Family Fun in Peoria ***Valued at $168
$50

Family Fun in Peoria

Create lasting memories with this ultimate family adventure package! Enjoy 4 passes to the Peoria Riverfront Museum for a day of interactive exhibits and hands-on learning, 4 train passes for a scenic ride the whole family will love, and 4 guest passes to Wildlife Prairie Park to get up close with nature and wildlife.

To add even more fun, this package includes stickers and goodies from Bright Bat, perfect for little explorers and collectors.

#12 - Saturday at Kinnick ***Valued at $350
#12 - Saturday at Kinnick ***Valued at $350
$140

Saturday at Kinnick

Experience the excitement of Hawkeye football with this unforgettable package! Enjoy 4 tickets to a 2026 Hawkeye football game, generously donated by Sam Sharp, Jaycee member and board member. Date TBD

Feel the energy of the crowd, cheer on your team, and make lasting memories with friends or family in the iconic Kinnick Stadium atmosphere.

#13 - Bullseye Blast ***Valued at $350
#13 - Bullseye Blast ***Valued at $350
$50

Bullseye Blast

Aim, shoot, and have a blast with this exciting group experience! This package includes a Try Archery Class for 10 people in the Spring of 2026, hosted by Davenport Valley Archers.

Perfect for beginners or anyone looking to try a new skill, this class offers hands-on instruction, fun challenges, and plenty of opportunities to hit the mark.

#14 - Hat Trick Package ***Valued at $460
#14 - Hat Trick Package ***Valued at $460
$50

Hat Trick Package

Score big with this ultimate hockey fan experience! This package features:

  • 2 Attack Zone tickets for the Iowa Wilds in Des Moines
  • 4 tickets and a jersey for the QC Storm
  • A family 4-pack of Heartlanders tickets

Whether you’re cheering on the ice from the stands or showing off your team pride with a jersey, this package is perfect for families, friends, or any hockey enthusiast looking to enjoy thrilling games across the region.

#15 - Coralville Getaway ***Valued at $369
#15 - Coralville Getaway ***Valued at $369
$140

Coralville Getaway

Treat yourself to a fun-filled escape with this exciting Coralville package! Enjoy 4 glass-level tickets to the Iowa Heartlanders, 4 skating passes to The Rink, and an overnight stay at the Hyatt Coralville.

Whether cheering from the ice, gliding across the rink, or relaxing in a comfortable hotel, this package offers the perfect mix of adventure and relaxation for family, friends, or a special night out.

#16 - Unlock the Fun ***Valued at $150
#16 - Unlock the Fun ***Valued at $150
$40

Unlock the Fun

Challenge your mind and teamwork skills with this thrilling adventure! This package includes a Cell Block E Escape Room certificate at TBK Sports Complex, offering an immersive experience where you and your team must solve puzzles, crack codes, and escape before time runs out.

Perfect for friends, family, or coworkers, this high-energy, interactive experience promises excitement, laughs, and unforgettable memories.

#17 - Fairway to Heaven ***Valued at $242
#17 - Fairway to Heaven ***Valued at $242
$50

Fairway to Heaven

Tee up for a perfect day on the greens with this ultimate golf lover’s package! Enjoy a golf session with Rock Island Parks, a gift certificate for 2 hours of golf at XGolf, and a Redhawk Family Fun Package from Davenport Parks Golf.

From outdoor rounds to high-tech simulator play, this package offers the best of both worlds: practice your swing, challenge your friends, and enjoy every moment on and off the course.

#18 - Rock & Roll Ready ***Valued at $195
#18 - Rock & Roll Ready ***Valued at $195
$50

Rock & Roll Ready

Turn up the volume and get ready to rock with this electrifying package! Enjoy two tickets to a 2026 show at The Rust Belt, where incredible live music and high-energy performances create unforgettable nights.

To complete your look, this package also includes a stylish guitar-shaped purse, generously donated by a Jaycee member and board member, the perfect accessory for any music lover.

#19 - Jump for Joy ***Valued at $160
#19 - Jump for Joy ***Valued at $160
$30

Jump for Joy

Get ready for a day full of excitement, laughter, and non-stop fun! This package includes 4 all-day adventure tickets to Fun Station, where kids and adults alike can enjoy jumping, climbing, and playing their way through endless attractions.

Perfect for families, birthdays, or a day out with friends, this experience promises energy, smiles, and unforgettable memories.

#20 -Barrel Olaf ***Valued at $115
#20 -Barrel Olaf ***Valued at $115
$25

Barrel Olaf

Let it go and step into a magical winter wonderland with this enchanting package! Enjoy 2 ticket vouchers to Disney’s Frozen, running November 14–December 21 (Fridays through Sundays) at Theatre Cedar Rapids.

Experience the beloved story brought to life on stage with dazzling performances, stunning sets, and all your favorite songs.

#21 - Patio Party at Harrington ***Valued at $500
#21 - Patio Party at Harrington ***Valued at $500
$50

Patio Party at Harrington

Celebrate in style with this exclusive Patio Party at Harrington’s! Enjoy a relaxed and inviting atmosphere perfect for gathering friends, family, or coworkers for a night of great company, good vibes, and delicious refreshments. Includes a domestic keg.

Whether it’s a casual get-together or a special celebration, Harrington’s outdoor patio provides the ideal backdrop for fun and unforgettable memories.

#22 - Beer and Baseball ***Valued at $172
#22 - Beer and Baseball ***Valued at $172
$40

Beer and Baseball
Step up to the plate for a perfect day of fun and flavor! This package includes a gift card to Big Grove Brewery, where you can enjoy a selection of refreshing craft beers, and four vouchers to a Cedar Rapids Kernels game, giving you a front-row seat to all the action and excitement.

To make this package even more special, it also features a signed baseball by Cole Sands, pitcher for the Minnesota Twins. Sands began his professional career in 2019 with the Cedar Rapids Kernels, making this collectible a true hometown treasure, generously donated by the Minnesota Twins organization.

#23 - QC Family Fun ***Valued at $190
#23 - QC Family Fun ***Valued at $190
$45

QC Family Fun

Enjoy a day packed with excitement and adventure for the whole family! This package includes:

  • 4 tickets to Niabi Zoo, plus four carousel rides and four train rides
  • A family fun basket from Visit Quad Cities
  • 4 passes to the Family Museum

From exploring wildlife and enjoying rides to hands-on learning and fun keepsakes, this package offers endless entertainment and memories for kids and adults alike.

#24 - Splashing Good Time ***Valued at $318
#24 - Splashing Good Time ***Valued at $318
$50

Splashing Good Time

Make a splash with this exciting summer adventure! This package includes two passes to Noah's Ark Waterpark in the Dells, where you can enjoy thrilling water slides, wave pools, and endless aquatic fun.

To keep your day fueled, the package also includes a $100 Kwik Trip gift card for snacks, drinks, or treats on the go.

#25 - Right Up Your Alley ***Valued at $350
#25 - Right Up Your Alley ***Valued at $350
$100

Right Up Your Alley

Strike up some fun with this ultimate bowling experience! This package includes 2 two-hour VIP lane rentals for 10 people at Blackhawk Bowl in Hotel Blackhawk, complete with delicious pizza to keep everyone fueled for fun.

Perfect for friends, family, or coworkers, this package promises laughter, friendly competition, and a memorable night out.

#26 - Wake Up and Wine Down ***Valued at $105
#26 - Wake Up and Wine Down ***Valued at $105
$35

Wake Up and Wine Down

Start your day energized and end it in relaxation with this delightful package! Enjoy 2 -$25 gift cards to Java Joint for your favorite morning brew, a gift certificate to Lavender Crest Winery to savor exquisite local wines, $30 Gift Certificate to Cafe Express Deli and Salud wellness packages to nurture your mind and body.

Perfect for coffee lovers and wine enthusiasts alike, this package offers the ultimate balance of energy, indulgence, and self-care.

#27 - Curtains & Cabernet ***Valued at $220
#27 - Curtains & Cabernet ***Valued at $220
$50

Curtains & Cabernet

Enjoy an elegant evening of culture and flavor with this sophisticated package! You’ll receive 4 tickets to Earth After Dark – a National Geographic Live event at 6:30 PM on Thursday, November 18, hosted at Des Moines Performing Arts.

Before or after the show, indulge your palate with a gift card for a wine tasting at Cooper’s Hawk Winery, where exceptional wines and a warm atmosphere make for the perfect pairing.

#28 - Weekend Getaway ***Valued at $480
#28 - Weekend Getaway ***Valued at $480
$175

Weekend Getaway

Escape the everyday and unwind with a relaxing retreat! Enjoy a two-night stay at Captain’s Cove, complete with firewood for cozy evenings by the fire.

Whether you’re seeking peaceful lake views, outdoor adventure, or just some quiet time away, this getaway offers the perfect mix of comfort and nature.

#29 - Pizza Pizzazz ***Valued at $150
#29 - Pizza Pizzazz ***Valued at $150
$40

Pizza Pizzazz

Add some flavor and fun to your next meal with this delicious package! Enjoy a $100 gift card to satisfy all your pizza cravings, plus a fun branded shirt and refreshing root beer to complete the experience.

Perfect for a family dinner, game night, or a casual gathering with friends, this package brings tasty comfort and a touch of extra pizzazz to your table.

#30 - Book It ***Valued at $80
#30 - Book It ***Valued at $80
$20

Book It

Curl up, get cozy, and dive into a world of stories with this book lover’s dream package! Enjoy a signed copy of a novel by bestselling author Heather Gudenkauf, plus two “Blind Dates with a Book” selections from Macabre Librarian, each wrapped in mystery for a fun literary surprise.

To make your reading time even sweeter, indulge in delicious Lagomarcino chocolates included in the package.

#31 - Sparkle and Shop ***Valued at $175
#31 - Sparkle and Shop ***Valued at $175
$50

Sparkle and Shop

Treat yourself to a day of style and shine with this fabulous shopping package! Enjoy a gift card to Necker’s Jewelers to find the perfect piece that sparkles just for you, and a gift card to Bricks and Motor Boutique to complete your look with chic fashion finds.

Whether you’re updating your wardrobe or selecting something special, this package is all about confidence, style, and a touch of glamour.

#32 - Bunnies & Chicks ***Valued at $70
#32 - Bunnies & Chicks ***Valued at $70
$15

Bunnies & Chicks

Add a little sweetness and charm to your day with this adorable package! Enjoy a Raising Cane’s gift basket filled with fan favorites and fun goodies, plus bunny topiaries that bring a touch of springtime whimsy to your home or garden.

Perfect for Raising Cane’s lovers or anyone who enjoys cute décor and delicious treats, this bundle is sure to put a smile on your face.

#33 - Suite Life ***Valued at $250
#33 - Suite Life ***Valued at $250
$100

Suite Life

Indulge in a relaxing retreat with this luxurious getaway package! Enjoy an overnight stay in a themed suite with a whirlpool at Stoney Creek, where comfort meets charm for the perfect escape.

To make your stay even more special, unwind with a bottle of wine as you soak, sip, and savor the quiet moments.

#34 - Stay and Play #1 ***Valued at $130
#34 - Stay and Play #1 ***Valued at $130
$45

Stay and Play #1

Enjoy a night of fun, relaxation, and excitement with this fantastic package! This item includes an overnight stay at Lakeside Hotel & Casino, along with a $30 food voucher to enjoy a delicious meal during your visit.

Whether you’re trying your luck at the tables, relaxing in comfort, or enjoying a tasty bite, this package offers the perfect getaway for friends, couples, or anyone looking for a memorable night out.

#35 - Winter Friends ***Valued at $75
#35 - Winter Friends ***Valued at $75
$25

Winter Friends

Bring charm and warmth to your home with this delightful Isabel Bloom statue, Winter Friends. Expertly crafted and full of character, this piece captures the spirit of friendship and the cozy magic of the winter season.

Perfect for collectors or anyone looking to add a touch of artful whimsy to their space, Winter Friends is a timeless addition that will be cherished for years to come.

#36 - Cyclone Showdown ***Valued at $190
#36 - Cyclone Showdown ***Valued at $190
$75

Cyclone Showdown

Get ready for an adrenaline-packed day of college football with this exciting package! Enjoy two tickets to the Iowa State vs. Kansas game on November 22, generously provided by Iowa State Athletics.

Experience the thrill of the crowd, the roar of the stadium, and all the action as the Cyclones take on the Jayhawks in a matchup you won’t want to miss.

#37 - Net Worth ***Valued at $160
#37 - Net Worth ***Valued at $160
$50

Net Worth

Enjoy a fun and active lifestyle with this comprehensive package! Enjoy three 3-month memberships to the Quad City Tennis Club, giving you access to courts, programs, and a welcoming community of fellow tennis enthusiasts.

Whether you’re a beginner looking to learn the game or an experienced player aiming to sharpen your skills, this package is a perfect way to stay active, social, and competitive.

#38 - Hole in Fun ***Valued at $110
#38 - Hole in Fun ***Valued at $110
$25

Hole in Fun

Tee off for a memorable day of golf with this exciting package! Enjoy a 2-hour bay rental for up to 8 people at Iron Tee Golf, perfect for friends, family, or coworkers to practice swings, compete, and have a blast.

Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just looking for some friendly fun, this package offers a mix of entertainment, skill-building, and laughter.

#39 - Clean Sweep ***Valued at $120
#39 - Clean Sweep ***Valued at $120
$30

Clean Sweep

Keep your vehicle looking its best all season long with this premium package! Enjoy a 3-month Unlimited MVP membership to Club Car Wash, which includes unlimited washes and top-notch care for your vehicle.

Perfect for car enthusiasts or anyone who loves a sparkling clean ride, this membership ensures convenience, quality, and a spotless finish every time.

#40 - Movie Madness ***Valued at $200
#40 - Movie Madness ***Valued at $200
$25

Movie Madness

Lights, camera, action! This package is a movie lover’s dream, featuring 20 BOGO passes to Fridley Theaters with 16 locations to choose from, including Muscatine, Des Moines, Grinnell, and Decorah.

Whether it’s a night out with friends, a family outing, or a cozy date, these passes let you double the fun while enjoying the latest blockbuster hits.

#41 - Coralville Day Getaway ***Valued at $85
#41 - Coralville Day Getaway ***Valued at $85
$15

Coralville Day Getaway

Enjoy a full day of fun and adventure with this family-friendly package! Includes a Green State Family Fieldhouse punch card, one family pass to the Iowa Children's Museum, and two Pepsi backpacks for a little extra fun and convenience.

Perfect for families looking to explore, play, and learn together, this package guarantees a memorable day filled with laughter, discovery, and excitement.

#42 - Stay and Play #2 ***Valued at $200
#42 - Stay and Play #2 ***Valued at $200
$50

Stay and Play #2

Treat yourself to a relaxing and fun-filled getaway with this package! Enjoy a hotel stay at Riverside Casino, paired with a meal voucher to savor a delicious dining experience during your visit.

Whether you’re looking to try your luck at the casino, unwind in comfort, or enjoy a tasty meal, this package offers the perfect mix of excitement and relaxation.

#43 - Mystery & the Main Stage ***Valued at $109
#43 - Mystery & the Main Stage ***Valued at $109
$25

Mystery & the Main Stage

Combine intrigue and entertainment with this thrilling package! Enjoy two tickets to a performance at the Blackbox Theatre, where captivating stories come to life on stage, and one admission to Dinner Detective. This unique interactive experience blends fine dining with a suspenseful mystery.

Perfect for theater enthusiasts and mystery lovers alike, this package promises an evening of fun, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

#44 - Double Down Casino Package ***Valued at $445
#44 - Double Down Casino Package ***Valued at $445
$100

Double Down Casino Package

Experience the ultimate getaway for fun and excitement with this casino lover’s dream! This package includes:

  • Overnight stay and buffet voucher at Bally’s Casino
  • Overnight stay and $25 food voucher at Wild Rose Casino

Whether you’re trying your luck at the tables, enjoying fine dining, or simply relaxing in style, this package offers double the thrills and double the fun.

#45 - Stock the Bar ***Valued at $125
#45 - Stock the Bar ***Valued at $125
$25

Stock the Bar

Elevate your home entertaining with this ultimate cocktail package! Includes Bacardi rum, Tito’s vodka and Tito’s swag, Heat Vodka, Bloody Mary mix, and a bottle of wine—everything you need to craft your favorite drinks or explore new cocktails.

Perfect for parties, gatherings, or a night in with friends, this package ensures your bar is always ready to impress.

#46 - Bourbon & Bliss ***Valued at $125
#46 - Bourbon & Bliss ***Valued at $125
$35

Bourbon & Bliss

Indulge in the perfect pairing of rich, smooth bourbon and decadent chocolates with this luxurious basket. Featuring a bottle of Angel’s Envy Finished Rye paired with its chocolate companion, Maker’s Mark chocolates infused with their original series bourbon, Bardstown chocolates with their signature bourbon, and Stitzel Weller chocolate featuring their bourbon, this collection is a treat for the senses.

Perfect for bourbon enthusiasts and chocolate lovers alike, this basket offers a sophisticated tasting experience in the comfort of your own home.

#47 - Wine and Chocolate ***Valued at $120
#47 - Wine and Chocolate ***Valued at $120
$25

Wine and Chocolate

Indulge your senses with the timeless pairing of fine wine and decadent chocolate! This delightful package includes a selection of premium wines, complemented by artisan chocolates from Flaherty’s, and Lagomarcino Chocolates, offering the perfect balance of sweetness and sophistication. Add a charcuterie board from Cheers & Graze with a $25 off a $100 board certificate to complete your night.

Perfect for a cozy night in, a romantic evening, or as a luxurious gift, this Wine and Chocolate package is designed to delight wine enthusiasts and chocolate lovers alike.

#48 - Pitch Perfect Experience ***Valued at $90
#48 - Pitch Perfect Experience ***Valued at $90
$25

Pitch Perfect Experience

Step up to the plate with this unforgettable baseball package! Enjoy 4 tickets to a River Bandits game, along with the opportunity to throw the first pitch, making you part of the action before the excitement even begins.

Perfect for sports fans, families, or anyone looking to make a lasting memory, this experience combines the thrill of the game with a once-in-a-lifetime chance to shine on the field.

#49 - Riverbandits Collector's Package ***Valued at $152
#49 - Riverbandits Collector’s Package ***Valued at $152
$50

River Bandits Collector’s Package
Score big with this must-have package for any River Bandits fan! This exclusive bundle includes a Jac Caglianone signed baseball, a Teoscar Hernández bobblehead, a game-worn River Bandits jersey, and four tickets to a River Bandits game, giving you the perfect opportunity to cheer on the team in person.

Whether you’re a dedicated collector or a passionate fan, this package delivers the ultimate combination of autographs, memorabilia, and live baseball excitement—a true home run for anyone who loves the game!

#50 - The Pampered Pet ***Valued at $121
#50 - The Pampered Pet ***Valued at $121
$25

The Pampered Pet

Treat your furry friend to a day of indulgence with this delightful package! Includes nail trim gift certificates from Parkview Pet Stylists to keep your pet looking their best, and gourmet dog treats from The Gourmet Bite to satisfy their taste buds.

Perfect for any pet parent who loves to spoil their companion, this package ensures your four-legged friend enjoys a little extra pampering and delicious rewards.

#51 - Signed, Sealed, Delivered ***Valued at $300
#51 - Signed, Sealed, Delivered ***Valued at $300
$50

Signed, Sealed, Delivered
Touchdown! This exclusive package is a dream come true for football fans and collectors alike. It features a commemorative Super Bowl LII Philadelphia Eagles football autographed by quarterback Carson Wentz, celebrating one of the team’s most iconic seasons.

Also included is a limited-edition Harrison Butker Kansas City Chiefs Ambassador BBQ Tailgate Bobblehead, handcrafted, hand-painted, and co-designed by Butker himself with the FOCO design team. The winning bidder will receive a personalized autograph from Harrison Butker, signed to the person of your choice, and accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity within four weeks.

