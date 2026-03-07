Wine & Chocolate Experience Silent Auction (2025)

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Downtown Date Night
Enjoy an unforgettable evening in the heart of downtown! Start your night with a delicious dinner and drinks at DaqFaq, where fun flavors and great vibes set the tone. Then, catch a movie at the brand-new Last Picture House with two complimentary passes. End the evening or keep it going at Mac’s Tavern, using your $25 gift card and showing off your new Mac’s Tavern shirt and koozie.
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Downtown Date Night #2
Enjoy a perfect evening in the heart of downtown with this romantic Downtown Date Night #2 package! Begin your night with a delicious dinner for two at Me & Billy, where you’ll savor great food, craft cocktails, and cozy ambiance. Then, head over to The Last Picture House with your two movie passes to catch a film in one of the newest, most stylish theaters in town.
Whether it’s a special occasion or a spontaneous night out, this package is your ticket to a memorable evening together!
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Let’s Get Physical, Physical!
Get ready to move, stretch, and sweat with this energizing fitness package designed to keep your body and mind in perfect harmony!
Whether you’re a seasoned fitness enthusiast or just getting started, this package is your all-access pass to feeling great, gaining strength, and having fun while doing it!
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Relaxation Station
Take a break from the chaos and treat yourself to total tranquility with this Relaxation Station package! Enjoy a one-hour float session at Float QC, where you’ll experience deep relaxation as you drift effortlessly in a peaceful sensory-reduction environment. Continue your wellness journey with a free acupuncture session at Peaceful Acupuncture, designed to restore balance and relieve stress.
To top it off, unwind at home with Salud wellness packages, designed to enhance your self-care routine and maintain that post-spa serenity.
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Unwined and Recharge
Treat yourself to the ultimate relaxation experience with this carefully curated wellness package. Start with a 60-minute rejuvenating massage at The Wellness Nook QC, designed to melt away stress and leave you feeling refreshed. Enhance your self-care routine with luxurious soaps, sprays, and other indulgent treats from Crystal Farms, and enjoy the added touch of Salud wellness packages to nourish your mind, body, and spirit.
Whether you’re looking to pamper yourself or gift a loved one, this basket offers the perfect escape to unwind, recharge, and embrace tranquility.
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Movin’ and Groovin’
Get ready to dance, tumble, and shine! This package includes one month of free dance, tumbling, or gymnastics classes for a new family at Tina’s Dance Studio. It’s the perfect way to introduce your child to movement, rhythm, and fun in a welcoming, high-energy environment.
With experienced instructors and a variety of class options, Tina’s Dance Studio helps kids build confidence, coordination, and creativity, all while having a blast!
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Artistic Escape
Unleash your creativity and enjoy an unforgettable night out with this inspiring arts package. This item includes 4 tickets to Create Quad Cities – Paint Nite, where you and your friends can sip, socialize, and paint your own masterpiece.
Plus, explore your artistic side further with a gift certificate for pottery lessons with Carolyn Krueger, giving you the chance to craft beautiful, handmade pottery in a fun and supportive environment.
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Cruisin’ and Boozin’
Set sail and sip in style with this exciting riverfront adventure! This package includes 2 sightseeing passes to the Celebration Belle, offering a scenic cruise along the Mississippi River with breathtaking views and relaxing vibes.
After your cruise, continue the experience with a gift card to Mississippi River Distillery, where you can enjoy locally crafted spirits and discover unique flavors.
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Bundt-le of Joy
This package includes a monthly punch card to Nothing Bundt Cakes, allowing you to enjoy their famous, freshly baked bundt cakes each month — plus a selection of Bath & Body Works favorites to keep you feeling pampered and refreshed.
Perfect for celebrating special moments, sharing with loved ones, or simply indulging your sweet tooth, this is a gift that keeps on giving.
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Let’s Get This Bread
Start your mornings and your celebrations right with this incredible package! Enjoy fresh bread for a year from Panera Bread, ensuring your kitchen is always stocked with warm, delicious loaves.
To make it even more special, this package also includes a bottle of wine, perfect for pairing with your fresh bread or enjoying on its own.
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Family Fun in Peoria
Create lasting memories with this ultimate family adventure package! Enjoy 4 passes to the Peoria Riverfront Museum for a day of interactive exhibits and hands-on learning, 4 train passes for a scenic ride the whole family will love, and 4 guest passes to Wildlife Prairie Park to get up close with nature and wildlife.
To add even more fun, this package includes stickers and goodies from Bright Bat, perfect for little explorers and collectors.
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Saturday at Kinnick
Experience the excitement of Hawkeye football with this unforgettable package! Enjoy 4 tickets to a 2026 Hawkeye football game, generously donated by Sam Sharp, Jaycee member and board member. Date TBD
Feel the energy of the crowd, cheer on your team, and make lasting memories with friends or family in the iconic Kinnick Stadium atmosphere.
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Bullseye Blast
Aim, shoot, and have a blast with this exciting group experience! This package includes a Try Archery Class for 10 people in the Spring of 2026, hosted by Davenport Valley Archers.
Perfect for beginners or anyone looking to try a new skill, this class offers hands-on instruction, fun challenges, and plenty of opportunities to hit the mark.
Starting bid
Hat Trick Package
Score big with this ultimate hockey fan experience! This package features:
Whether you’re cheering on the ice from the stands or showing off your team pride with a jersey, this package is perfect for families, friends, or any hockey enthusiast looking to enjoy thrilling games across the region.
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Coralville Getaway
Treat yourself to a fun-filled escape with this exciting Coralville package! Enjoy 4 glass-level tickets to the Iowa Heartlanders, 4 skating passes to The Rink, and an overnight stay at the Hyatt Coralville.
Whether cheering from the ice, gliding across the rink, or relaxing in a comfortable hotel, this package offers the perfect mix of adventure and relaxation for family, friends, or a special night out.
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Unlock the Fun
Challenge your mind and teamwork skills with this thrilling adventure! This package includes a Cell Block E Escape Room certificate at TBK Sports Complex, offering an immersive experience where you and your team must solve puzzles, crack codes, and escape before time runs out.
Perfect for friends, family, or coworkers, this high-energy, interactive experience promises excitement, laughs, and unforgettable memories.
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Fairway to Heaven
Tee up for a perfect day on the greens with this ultimate golf lover’s package! Enjoy a golf session with Rock Island Parks, a gift certificate for 2 hours of golf at XGolf, and a Redhawk Family Fun Package from Davenport Parks Golf.
From outdoor rounds to high-tech simulator play, this package offers the best of both worlds: practice your swing, challenge your friends, and enjoy every moment on and off the course.
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Rock & Roll Ready
Turn up the volume and get ready to rock with this electrifying package! Enjoy two tickets to a 2026 show at The Rust Belt, where incredible live music and high-energy performances create unforgettable nights.
To complete your look, this package also includes a stylish guitar-shaped purse, generously donated by a Jaycee member and board member, the perfect accessory for any music lover.
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Jump for Joy
Get ready for a day full of excitement, laughter, and non-stop fun! This package includes 4 all-day adventure tickets to Fun Station, where kids and adults alike can enjoy jumping, climbing, and playing their way through endless attractions.
Perfect for families, birthdays, or a day out with friends, this experience promises energy, smiles, and unforgettable memories.
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Barrel Olaf
Let it go and step into a magical winter wonderland with this enchanting package! Enjoy 2 ticket vouchers to Disney’s Frozen, running November 14–December 21 (Fridays through Sundays) at Theatre Cedar Rapids.
Experience the beloved story brought to life on stage with dazzling performances, stunning sets, and all your favorite songs.
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