Wine & Chocolate Wine Pull 2025

Get ready for a delightful experience! In our Wine Pull, every ticket you purchase guarantees a bottle of wine valued at $20 or more. Here’s the exciting deal: buy two tickets for just $30 and save $10! That means not only do you double your chances of winning a fantastic bottle, but you also get to explore a wider variety of flavors and styles. Don’t miss this opportunity to discover new favorites while supporting a great cause. Grab your tickets now and cheers to a fun night ahead!