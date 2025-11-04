Wine & Chocolate Wine Pull 2025

Get ready for a fun and exciting experience! In our Wine Pull, every ticket you purchase guarantees you a bottle of wine valued at $20 or more. Choose from a selection of beautifully wrapped bottles, each offering a delightful surprise inside. It’s a fantastic way to discover new favorites while supporting a great cause. Don’t miss out on the chance to win a great bottle—grab your tickets and join the fun! Cheers!
Get ready for a delightful experience! In our Wine Pull, every ticket you purchase guarantees a bottle of wine valued at $20 or more. Here’s the exciting deal: buy two tickets for just $30 and save $10! That means not only do you double your chances of winning a fantastic bottle, but you also get to explore a wider variety of flavors and styles. Don’t miss this opportunity to discover new favorites while supporting a great cause. Grab your tickets now and cheers to a fun night ahead!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!