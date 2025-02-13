Wine and Dine Fundraiser

Purchase a table for 10 to share with your friends!
Wine and Dine Event Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
As event sponsor, your company's name will be promoted on all event material. This level also includes 6 tickets to the event.
Program Sponsor
$1,000
Our pre-dinner welcome and mission-oriented program throughout the dinner is accompanied by a slideshow showcasing the work we do to save the lives of homeless animals. Proudly display your business logo here to show your support.
Food (Chow) Station Sponsor
$750
Have your business's name proudly displayed at the food stations throughout the evening.
Photo Booth Sponsor
$750
The photo booth helps us commemorate an excellent evening.
Silent Auction Sponsor
$250
Our Wine and Dine silent auction is a huge success every year and utilizes 2 rooms at the Pekin Country Club. It is professionally displayed in an effort to maximize profits. Your business name or logo can be proudly displayed on these tables.
Volunteer Sponsor
$100
Help us offer dinner to one of our committed volunteers who is volunteering their time at this event at no cost to them. They donate their time all year to help our animals so help us thank them by underwriting their attendance at the event.
