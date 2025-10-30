Hill Country Council For The Arts

Wine & Mimosa Tickets - Hill Country Art & Wine Festival 2026

Boerne

TX 78006, USA

Wine Ticket - Friday, May 22 | 4-8PM
$25

Enjoy wine samples from a variety of Texas wineries, along with one full glass of your choice. Includes a complimentary logo glass to keep.

Mimosa Ticket - Saturday, May 23 | 10AM-12PM
$20

Enjoy mimosas on Main Saturday morning! Your ticket includes two full mimosas and a complimentary logo glass to keep.

Wine & Mimosa
$40

Enjoy wine samples from a variety of Texas wineries the whole festival and mimosas on main Saturday morning! This ticket includes a complimentary logo glass to keep, wine samples from a variety of Texas wineries along with one full glass of wine of your choice, and two full mimosas Saturday morning!

