Lift Bridge Community Association

Hosted by

Lift Bridge Community Association

About this event

2026 Wine and Walleye Sponorship

Bridge St

Ashtabula, OH 44004, USA

Harbor Premier Sponsor
$5,000

7 left!

10x10 vendor space on lower bridge street, website mention, listing on shirt, social media mentions, ten wine tent tickets. Your Choice of:

  1. Wine Glasses
  2. Fishing Tournament
  3. Volunteer Shirts
  4. Lettie G
Lighthouse Sponsor
$2,500

7 left!

10x10 vendor space on lower bridge street, website mention, listing on shirt, social media mentions, mentions by live music, five wine tent tickets

  1. Boat Parade
  2. Souvenir Cups
  3. Wine Tote
  4. Transportation
  5. Main Stage Music
  6. Wine Tents
  7. Beer Tent
Captain Sponsor
$1,000

7 left!

10x10 vendor space on lower bridge street, website mention, listing on shirt, social media mentions, two wine tent tickets. Your Choice of:

  1. Guppy Run
  2. Beautification
  3. Wine Tasting Ticket
  4. Dora Cups
  5. Kids Corner
  6. Hot Spot
  7. Main Stage Band Seating
  8. Schedule of Events Postcard
First Mate Sponsor
$500

7 left!

10x10 vendor space, website mention, social media mentions. Your choice of:

  1. Volunteers
  2. Vendor Map
  3. Boat Parade Audience Glow Up
  4. Saturday Wine Tent Music 
  5. Saturday Wine Tent
  6. Sunday Main Stage Music 
  7. Sunday Wine Tent
  8. Sanitation
  9. Water for food trucks
Harbor Friend
$250

7 left!

Listed on website, social media mentions. Choice of:

  1. Ice 
  2. Flowers
  3. Silicone wristbands - I <3 the harbor bracelet 
  4. Wanda sticker 
  5. Wanda Makeover (four spots available)
Harbor Helper
$100

7 left!

General festival support! Mention on website

Add a donation for Lift Bridge Community Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!