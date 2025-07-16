N.D.R. Therapeutic Riding

N.D.R. Therapeutic Riding

Wine and Whinny 2025

3659 Pedley Ave

Norco, CA 92860, USA

General Admission
$60

General Admission and dinner.

Presenting Sponsor
$20,000

9 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
  • 2 VIP Tables (8/table)
  • Page Ad in Event Program
  • Event Sponsor Recognition on all event material.
  • Presenting Sponsor ad on social media
  • Vip Early Entrance
  • Event Plaque with Sponsorship Level


Whinny Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • 1 VIP Table (of 8)
  • 1/2 Page Ad in event program ( 5.5 in. W x 4.25in H)
  • Whinny Sponsor Recognition on all event material.
  • VIP Early Entrance
  • Event Plaque with Sponsorship Level


Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • 1 Preferred Table (of 8)
  • 1/2 Page Ad in event program (Bleed: 5.75in W x 4.25in H
  • Gold Sponsor Recognition on Social Media
  • Event Plaque with Sponsorship Level
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • 1 Table (of 8)
  • 1/4 Page ad in event program (with bleed 3in W x 4.5in)
  • Silver sponsor recognition on social media
  • Event Plaque with Sponsorship Level
Wine Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • 4 Tickets
  • 1/4 Page Ad in Event Program (With Bleed: 3.0in W x 4.5 in H Printed Size 2.75in W x 4.25 H
  • Wine Sponsor Recognition on social media
  • Event Plaque with Sponsorship level
Supporting Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • 2 Tickets
  • 1/4 Page Ad in event program (with bleed: 3.0in W x 2.25 in. H Printed size: 2.75 in W x 2 in H)
  • Supporting Sponsor Recognition on Social Media
  • Event Plaque with Sponsorship Level
Ginger
$8,000

Sponsorship of Ginger for 1 year October 2025-October 2026.


You can sponsor one of our “Equine Partners”, Ginger! Your sponsorship will go to help cover the cost of their boarding/feeding, shavings, shoeing, routine veterinary care, and supplements. In return, you’ll get a personalized plaque with your name on it, a certificate of appreciation, and many other benefits.

Flora
$8,000

Sponsorship of Flora for 1 year October 2025-October 2026.


You can sponsor one of our “Equine Partners”, Flora! Your sponsorship will go to help cover the cost of their boarding/feeding, shavings, shoeing, routine veterinary care, and supplements. In return, you’ll get a personalized plaque with your name on it, a certificate of appreciation, and many other benefits.

Jingles
$8,000

Sponsorship of Jingles for 1 year October 2025-October 2026.


You can sponsor one of our “Equine Partners”, Jingles! Your sponsorship will go to help cover the cost of their boarding/feeding, shavings, shoeing, routine veterinary care, and supplements. In return, you’ll get a personalized plaque with your name on it, a certificate of appreciation, and many other benefits.

Holly
$8,000

Sponsorship of Holly for 1 year October 2025-October 2026.


You can sponsor one of our “Equine Partners”, Holly! Your sponsorship will go to help cover the cost of their boarding/feeding, shavings, shoeing, routine veterinary care, and supplements. In return, you’ll get a personalized plaque with your name on it, a certificate of appreciation, and many other benefits.

Louie
$8,000

Sponsorship of Louie for 1 year October 2025-October 2026.


You can sponsor one of our “Equine Partners”, Louie! Your sponsorship will go to help cover the cost of their boarding/feeding, shavings, shoeing, routine veterinary care, and supplements. In return, you’ll get a personalized plaque with your name on it, a certificate of appreciation, and many other benefits.

Norman
$8,000

Sponsorship of Norman for 1 year October 2025-October 2026.


You can sponsor one of our “Equine Partners”, Norman! Your sponsorship will go to help cover the cost of their boarding/feeding, shavings, shoeing, routine veterinary care, and supplements. In return, you’ll get a personalized plaque with your name on it, a certificate of appreciation, and many other benefits.

