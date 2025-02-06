Wine & Whiskers Gala 2025

Includes access to the online silent auction, a glass of wine, and heavy appetizers.
VIP
$125
Includes early entrance (6pm), a commemorative etched wine glass, an exclusive wine and food pairing presentation, seating on a private patio, access to the online silent auction, a glass of wine, and heavy appetizers.
Gala-at-Home (no wine glass)
$60
Enjoy the gala from your own home! An etched bottle of Two Rivers wine will be delivered right to your doorstep, along with a bag of goodies and access to the online silent auction. You must be 21+ to select this option and delivery must be within Mesa County. (This option does not include a commemorative wine glass.)
Gala-at-Home (with wine glass)
$70
Enjoy the gala from your own home! An etched bottle of Two Rivers wine will be delivered right to your doorstep, along with a bag of goodies and access to the online silent auction. You must be 21+ to select this option and delivery must be within Mesa County. (This option includes a commemorative etched wine glass.)
Add a donation for Roice-Hurst Humane Society
$
