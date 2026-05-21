Wine Bingo at 3 Sisters Speakeasy, May 21, 2026

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About this event
Donate for 10 fun rounds of Bingo
3 Bingo cards per round
Must be 21 years old to play.
Donate for 10 rounds of Bingo - 1 card per round
Donate for a Marker for bingo cards - optional while supplies last
Donate and receive 1 ticket to be entered in our Raffle Fundraiser. Win prizes donated by area businesses.
Donate and receive 3 tickets to be entered in our Raffle Fundraiser. Win prizes donated by area businesses.
Donate and receive 7 tickets to be entered in our Raffle Fundraiser. Win prizes donated by area businesses.
Donate and receive a ticket to be entered in our 50/50 Drawing Fundraiser. Winning ticket receive half.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!