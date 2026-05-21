Kissimmee Woman's Club

Hosted by

Kissimmee Woman's Club

About this event

Wine Bingo at 3 Sisters Speakeasy, May 21, 2026

226 Broadway

Kissimmee, FL 34741, USA

Wine Bingo Cards - Donation
$10

Donate for 10 fun rounds of Bingo
3 Bingo cards per round

Must be 21 years old to play.

Additional 10 cards
$5

Donate for 10 rounds of Bingo - 1 card per round

Bingo Dobber
$2

Donate for a Marker for bingo cards - optional while supplies last

Raffle Fundraiser - 1 Ticket
$2

Donate and receive 1 ticket to be entered in our Raffle Fundraiser. Win prizes donated by area businesses.

Raffle Fundraiser - 3 Tickets
$5

Donate and receive 3 tickets to be entered in our Raffle Fundraiser. Win prizes donated by area businesses.

Raffle Fundraiser - 7 Tickets
$10

Donate and receive 7 tickets to be entered in our Raffle Fundraiser. Win prizes donated by area businesses.

50/50 Fundraiser Drawing - 3 tickets
$2

Donate and receive a ticket to be entered in our 50/50 Drawing Fundraiser. Winning ticket receive half.

Add a donation for Kissimmee Woman's Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!