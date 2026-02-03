Wine, Chocolate, Tango '26 Tickets

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About this event
Co-Host level benefits include:
Opportunity to showcase your video during the event, spotlight on El Centro's website, two reserved tables which seat 10 people each (20 total), six extra bottles of wine, six extra boxes of chocolates, marketing recognition, and recognition during the event.
Platinum level benefits include:
Your own reserved table which seats 10 people, three extra bottles of wine, three extra boxes of chocolates, marketing recognition, and recognition during the event.
Gold level benefits include:
Six event tickets, two extra bottles of wine, and recognition in the event program.
Silver level benefits include:
Four event tickets, two extra boxes of chocolates, and recognition in the event program.
Admit one to Wine, Chocolate, Tango 2026 with one meal, three courses of wine, and three courses of chocolate included.
Min. $65
$
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