El Centro de las Américas

Hosted by

El Centro de las Américas

About this event

Wine, Chocolate, Tango '26 Tickets

333 S 13th St

Lincoln, NE 68508, USA

Co-Host
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Co-Host level benefits include:

Opportunity to showcase your video during the event, spotlight on El Centro's website, two reserved tables which seat 10 people each (20 total), six extra bottles of wine, six extra boxes of chocolates, marketing recognition, and recognition during the event.

Platinum
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Platinum level benefits include:
Your own reserved table which seats 10 people, three extra bottles of wine, three extra boxes of chocolates, marketing recognition, and recognition during the event.

Gold
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Gold level benefits include:
Six event tickets, two extra bottles of wine, and recognition in the event program.

Silver
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Silver level benefits include:
Four event tickets, two extra boxes of chocolates, and recognition in the event program.

Individual Admission
Pay what you can

Admit one to Wine, Chocolate, Tango 2026 with one meal, three courses of wine, and three courses of chocolate included.


Min. $65

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