El Centro de las Américas
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El Centro de las Américas

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El Centro de las Américas

About this event

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Wine, Chocolate, Tango 2026 Silent Auction

Glass Set 1 item
Glass Set 1
$25

Starting bid

Lincoln Hot Glass - 2 Glass Pieces

  • 1 small blue-green piece
  • 1 clear and blue glass

Fair Market Value: $70

Glass Set 2 item
Glass Set 2
$37

Starting bid

Lincoln Hot Glass - 3 Glass Pieces

  • 1 small clear blue piece
  • 1 small bue glass piece
  • 1 blue, white, gold, clear glass heart

Fair Market Value: $105

Glass Set 3 item
Glass Set 3
$25

Starting bid

Lincoln Hot Glass - 3 Glass Pieces

  • 1 small purple, blue, yellow glass
  • 1 black, white, metallic jellyfish piece

Fair Market Value: $105

Glass Set 4 item
Glass Set 4
$30

Starting bid

Lincoln Hot Glass - 3 Glass Pieces

  • 1 small swirled yellow piece
  • 1 swirled orange glass
  • 1 small fractal dome piece

Fair Market Value: $85

Glass Set 5 item
Glass Set 5
$37

Starting bid

Lincoln Hot Glass - 3 Glass Pieces

  • 1 blue and white jellyfish piece
  • 1 small white piece
  • 1 clear blue dotted glass

Fair Market Value: $105

Glass Set 6 item
Glass Set 6
$49

Starting bid

Lincoln Hot Glass - 4 Glass Pieces

  • 4 small dark swirled pieces

Fair Market Value: $140

Glass Set 7 item
Glass Set 7
$37

Starting bid

Lincoln Hot Glass - 4 Glass Pieces

  • 1 red glass
  • 1 red speckled bowl
  • 1 small red piece

Fair Market Value: $105

Glass Set 8 item
Glass Set 8
$25

Starting bid

Lincoln Hot Glass - 2 Glass Pieces

  • 2 small swirled green pieces

Fair Market Value: $70

Glass Set 9 item
Glass Set 9
$60

Starting bid

Lincoln Hot Glass - 5 Glass Pieces

  • 5 small swirled metallic blue-green pieces

Fair Market Value: $175

Glass Set 10 item
Glass Set 10
$19

Starting bid

Lincoln Hot Glass - 2 Glass Pieces

  • 1 swirled yellow orange glass
  • 1 clear yellow marble

Fair Market Value: $55

Flight for Three item
Flight for Three
$175

Starting bid

Duncan Aviation - Gift Certificate

  • 30 minute flight in single engine Beech Bonanza for 3

Fair Market Value: $500

Runza item
Runza
$158

Starting bid

Runza - Gift Certificate

  • 1 free combo meal per week for a year (52 total)

Fair Market Value: $450

Book Lover Set item
Book Lover Set item
Book Lover Set
$50

Starting bid

A Novel Idea Book Store - Gift Certificate

  • $30

Sower Books - Gift Bag

  • Stanley Tucci cookbook
  • 2 notebooks
  • Socks
  • Magnet set
  • Bottle opener keychain
  • 2 bookmark types

Fair Market Value: $150

Cookout Set item
Cookout Set item
Cookout Set item
Cookout Set
$140

Starting bid

Leon's Gourmet Grocer - Gift Basket

  • 1 coupon - 6 Bacon wrapped filet mignon steaks
  • 1 coupon - 6 T-bone steaks
  • 1 coupon - 6 Ribeye steaks
  • 1 coupon - 6 New York strip steaks
  • 1 coupon - 1 Boneless prime rib
  • The Federalist Red Blend Wine
  • Misty's Natural All-Purpose seasoning

Kinetic Internet - Griddle

  • Blackstone 17" Tabletop Griddle w/ Hood

Fair Market Value: $400

Date Night Set item
Date Night Set item
Date Night Set item
Date Night Set
$135

Starting bid

Lied Center for Performing Arts - Tickets

  • 2 tickets for the Glenn Miller Orchestra June 18th

Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel - Gift Certificate

  • Overnight stay and breakfast for 2

Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Gift card

  • $50

Fair Market Value: $393

Relax & Recover Set item
Relax & Recover Set item
Relax & Recover Set item
Relax & Recover Set
$105

Starting bid

Empowered Healing - Gift card

  • 60 min massage

Lost In Float - 3 Gift Cards

  1. 45 min Fire & Ice session
  2. Sauna session
  3. 60 min Float session

Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates - Gift bag

  • Triple chocolate bar
  • Milk chocolate toffee almonds
  • 6 piece assorted bonbons
  • Dark chocolate English toffee
  • $20 gift card

Fair Market Value: $306

Snacker's Delight Set item
Snacker's Delight Set item
Snacker's Delight Set item
Snacker's Delight Set
$40

Starting bid

Goldenrod Pastries -Gift Card

  • $50

Kimmel Orchard & Vineyard - Gift Box

  • 1 Preserves
    • Dutch Apple
  • 2 Jellies
    • Strawberry, Cinnamon Apple
  • 1 Jam
    • B.E.A.R (Blackberries, Elderberries, Apples, and Raspberries)

Licorice International - Gift Certificate

  • $10

Trader Joe's - Gift Bag

  • Herbs & Spices Popcorn
  • Teensy Candy Bars
  • Lemon Animal Crackers
  • Vanilla Almond Granola
  • Sour Gummy Candies
  • Chili & Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chip Snacks
  • Sparkling Strawberry Juice 4 pk
  • Cookie Butter Spread
  • Spiced Chai Black Tea Concentrate
  • Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
  • Trader Joe's reusable bag

Fair Market Value: $115

Husker Set item
Husker Set item
Husker Set
$49

Starting bid

Midwest Bank - Tickets

  • 4 tickets to Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Kansas State Wildcats Baseball April 28th

Nebraska Athletics - Autographed volleyball

  • Volleyball autographed by Nebraska Cornhuskers women's volleyball team coach, Dani Busboom Kelly

Fair Market Value: $140

Party Set item
Party Set item
Party Set
$190

Starting bid

Papa John's - Gift Bag

  • 6 Free dessert cards
  • 6 Free garlic knot cards
  • 11 Free large one topping pizza cards
  • Bead necklace
  • Papa John's bracelet
  • Papa John's lanyard
  • Papa John's t-shirt
  • Papa John's magnet
  • Papa John's coaster/grip pad
  • Papa John's koozie
  • Papa John's drawstring bag

Joe's Karting - Session passes

  • 10 Free hot laps passes

Fair Market Value: $ 570

Free Internet Service item
Free Internet Service
$115

Starting bid

Allo Fiber - Gift Certificate

  • Free 1 gig internet service for 3 months

Fair Market Value: $333

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!