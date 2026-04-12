Wine, Chocolate, Tango 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Lincoln Hot Glass - 2 Glass Pieces
Fair Market Value: $70
Starting bid
Lincoln Hot Glass - 3 Glass Pieces
Fair Market Value: $105
Starting bid
Lincoln Hot Glass - 3 Glass Pieces
Fair Market Value: $105
Starting bid
Lincoln Hot Glass - 3 Glass Pieces
Fair Market Value: $85
Starting bid
Lincoln Hot Glass - 3 Glass Pieces
Fair Market Value: $105
Starting bid
Lincoln Hot Glass - 4 Glass Pieces
Fair Market Value: $140
Starting bid
Lincoln Hot Glass - 4 Glass Pieces
Fair Market Value: $105
Starting bid
Lincoln Hot Glass - 2 Glass Pieces
Fair Market Value: $70
Starting bid
Lincoln Hot Glass - 5 Glass Pieces
Fair Market Value: $175
Starting bid
Lincoln Hot Glass - 2 Glass Pieces
Fair Market Value: $55
Starting bid
Duncan Aviation - Gift Certificate
Fair Market Value: $500
Starting bid
Runza - Gift Certificate
Fair Market Value: $450
Starting bid
A Novel Idea Book Store - Gift Certificate
Sower Books - Gift Bag
Fair Market Value: $150
Starting bid
Leon's Gourmet Grocer - Gift Basket
Kinetic Internet - Griddle
Fair Market Value: $400
Starting bid
Lied Center for Performing Arts - Tickets
Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel - Gift Certificate
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Gift card
Fair Market Value: $393
Starting bid
Empowered Healing - Gift card
Lost In Float - 3 Gift Cards
Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates - Gift bag
Fair Market Value: $306
Starting bid
Goldenrod Pastries -Gift Card
Kimmel Orchard & Vineyard - Gift Box
Licorice International - Gift Certificate
Trader Joe's - Gift Bag
Fair Market Value: $115
Starting bid
Midwest Bank - Tickets
Nebraska Athletics - Autographed volleyball
Fair Market Value: $140
Starting bid
Papa John's - Gift Bag
Joe's Karting - Session passes
Fair Market Value: $ 570
Starting bid
Allo Fiber - Gift Certificate
Fair Market Value: $333
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