Wine Into Water 2025 Silent Auction

Take a tour from light to bold with this basket of three excellent wines! Comes with two wine glasses.





Letincello 2024 Sauvignon Blanc: Made in France with a nose of small tangerine and refreshing citrus that opens up to more complex notes of ripe white fruits and white flowers





Quail Run 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon: Made in Sonoma Valley with notes of dark fruit and spice, a moderate tannic structure, and additional notes of chocolate for a pleasant finish





Florence Vineyard 2021 Rockpile Petite Sirah: Made in Sonoma County, full-bodied and firmly tannic wine, packed with the darkest blackberries and espresso flavors





Value = $180