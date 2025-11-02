Wine Into Water 2025 Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a 2-night stay at the iconic Inn at Sunset Cliffs, overlooking the Pacific Ocean and a quick walk from Ocean Beach. Originally built in the 1950’s and designed after Santorini, Greece, the Inn at Sunset Cliffs is a magical experience in a gorgeous setting. Basket includes 2 refreshing Barefoot wines (riesling & moscato) and beach-friendly travel wine glasses so you can sip at sunset!
Value = $715
This original piece by local artist Karah Lain accomplishes her mission: to negotiate the rich tension between the natural and the artificial fueled by an impulse to connect to the material eccentricities that contextualize everyday life in the city. Lain has exhibited their work throughout the USA and Canada and is an artist, scholar, and educator, living and working in San Diego, California.
Value = $300
For the true wine lover, a whole case of different wine varieties and locales. Add to your own wine stock at home and be ready for hosting and toasting!
Value = $300
Woodstock's Pizza is a crowd fave for a reason...their strong values of excellence, kindness, fun, and service are the power behind their outstanding, unique pizzas. Their secret-recipe sauce and freshly-baked crust are their signatures. They also offer gluten-free and dairy-free options, too. Load up with a pizza party for 15 at their College Area or Pacific Beach restaurants!
Value = $175
Now in their 54th Year, Lamb's Players' Theatre produces year round in their special theater located in the iconic Spreckels Building - right in the heart of Coronado. With these two tickets, select any upcoming show (except the Christmas show). The 2026 season promises originals like "American Rhythm" and standards like "Godspell". Enjoy the show!
Value = $180
From nostalgic candy to homemade salt water taffy, Cousin’s Old Town Candy Shop specializes in delicious treats - and this basket of top sellers is sure to please! Enjoy variety packs of their homemade fudge and classic salt water taffy. And explore these fun creations: wild huckleberry bark, huckleberry jam, and a prickly pear chocolate bar. All this comes with a $25 gift certificate, so you can visit the store and fill up on your favorites!
Value = $120
Take a tour from light to bold with this basket of three excellent wines! Comes with two wine glasses.
Letincello 2024 Sauvignon Blanc: Made in France with a nose of small tangerine and refreshing citrus that opens up to more complex notes of ripe white fruits and white flowers
Quail Run 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon: Made in Sonoma Valley with notes of dark fruit and spice, a moderate tannic structure, and additional notes of chocolate for a pleasant finish
Florence Vineyard 2021 Rockpile Petite Sirah: Made in Sonoma County, full-bodied and firmly tannic wine, packed with the darkest blackberries and espresso flavors
Value = $180
This season at the Opera is an exciting one! With time-tested hallmarks like Carmen and Barber of Seville ... to innovative new offerings like Cotton, the SD Opera is committed to world-class and emerging talent, along with the innovative use of technology. Select any opera in the current season to enjoy with a friend or a date!
Value = $300
This stunning table runner and wall hanging are handmade with care and attention to detail by local artist Solvieg Fuentes. The runner's subtle blues and greys and the wall hanging's earthy tones will complement any aesthetic.
Value = $150
David and Janine Lowe started Sierra Roble Winery and Vineyard in Warner Springs California in 2011, as a passion project and family business. The winery's final creation prior to sale was a lovely Montepulciano, created David's kids under his tutelage and never sold to the public. Toast to David's legacy by adding this rarity to your collection: 4 bottles of David's legacy Montepulciano. David's spirit lives on in every bottle, and every vine; his dedication, warmth, and vision helped create something truly special. Stop by the bar for a taste.
Value: Priceless!
This expertly-designed planter filled with native succulents is sure to warm up your space - and is the gift that keeps giving if you choose to propogate cuttings for future arrangements!
Value = $75
Go back in time to 2023 with this trio of wines, each a different variety, all from the CA central coast. Comes with two wine glasses.
McKenzie-Mueller Chardonnay: Barrel-fermented in 100% French Oak; crisp and refreshing with notes of citrus, pineapple, pear, and banana and undercurrents of butterscotch and caramel
Flying H Pinot Noir: Cranberry, wild herb, and singed orange peel come through on the nose while the palate picks up a bit of ripeness with a sour cherry and cranberry core
1858 California Cabernet Sauvignon: Rich, lush pairing wine with notes of blackberry, vanilla, dried brush, baking spices, and bell pepper rind
Value = $135
Add these three soothing beach-themed photographs to your home... and bring the ocean to you. Local photographer Vincent Darmohusodo is based in Encinitas with roots in Indonesia and with each shot, he captures his passion for the ocean and nature. This trio of photographs are each 8" x10" and matted to 11" x14".
Value = $150
Barefoot's Fruitscato line combines the sweet and delicious taste of Barefoot wine with added natural fruit flavors! This basket offers a rainbow of options - each delightful chilled, over ice, or as mixers in your favorite cocktails. These wines pair especially well with desserts, salads, and seafood...which you can pick up with a $50 gift card to Specialty Produce included with this fun basket! Comes with two travel wine glasses.
Value = $130
Cynthia Webb's metal work is truly one-of-a-kind. She creates hand-crafted pewter home decor with meaning, from plaques to ornaments and crosses to prayer beads.
This piece, "Entwined in my Heart", is a Celtic heart design beautifully adapted from a Celtic knot motif - matted and framed.
Value = $120
Cynthia Webb's metal work is truly one-of-a-kind. She creates hand-crafted pewter home decor with meaning, from plaques to ornaments and crosses to prayer beads.
This piece, "Open Door" is inscribed with the phrase: Welcome! Our door is always open. The 3D nature of the door adds a playfulness and depth to the piece. A wonderful message for all who enter your home - or a thoughtful gift for a hospitable person in your life! Piece is matted and framed.
Value = $125
Cynthia Webb's metal work is truly one-of-a-kind. She creates hand-crafted pewter home decor with meaning, from plaques to ornaments and crosses to prayer beads.
This piece, "Let Us Pray" reflects the opening words of the foundational prayer Jesus taught his disciples to pray. This matted and framed piece is a lovely reminder of his timeless words.
Value = $120
South Coast Winery's Sparkling Gewürztraminer is harvested from Carter Estate Vineyard, a 62-acre vineyard located in the Temecula Valley. Experience bright rose petal and lychee fruit aromas, with a pleasant balance of acidity and sweetness. This Gewürztraminer is finished with a moderate residual sugar and as a sparkling wine, is crisp and exuberant with flavor. This sparkling wine comes with a sparkling travel bag and matching travel glass.
Value = $40
Take home three of Barefoot's top-selling red wines in one haul! Wine glasses included!
The Merlot is a luscious wine with notes of boysenberry and split cherries - with a silky chocolate finish.
The Sweet Red Blend is a juicy red wine packed with dark fruits: raspberry, cherry, and pomegranate.
The Rich Red Blend is a bold, jammy wine, rich with lots of black fruit, sweet vanilla, and spice to complement the smooth texture.
Value = $40
To make this beautiful glass pendant, artist Joann Pastori takes bits and pieces of glass and then puts them on a tilted shelf in her kiln, where heat and gravity do the work.
Joann is a member of the Art Glass Association of Southern California and Studio 23 in Spanish Village Art Association in Balboa Park, San Diego, California.
Value = $75
Joann Pastori of Glass Act has created this truly unique and gorgeous glass work piece.
Joann is a member of the Art Glass Association of Southern California and Studio 23 in Spanish Village Art Association in Balboa Park, San Diego, California.
Value = $150
Glass artist Joann Pastori has lately been doing more playing with abstract, intuitive paintings - as evidenced by this alluring acrylic work, "Twisted".
Joann is a member of the Art Glass Association of Southern California and Studio 23 in Spanish Village Art Association in Balboa Park, San Diego, California.
Value = $150
