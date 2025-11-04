Wine Road's 50th Anniversary Auction

Stay at the Dutcher Crossing Estate House (2-Night Stay) - up to 6 people.



Nestled within the idyllic Dry Creek Valley, the Dutcher Crossing Estate House offers the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and seclusion, making it an ideal retreat for small groups or families looking to enjoy the beauty of Sonoma County’s renowned wine country.



Size: The estate spans an impressive 4,500 square feet, giving guests plenty of space to relax, entertain, or enjoy the serene surroundings. The house is designed for both relaxation and social gatherings.



Bedrooms:



Master Bedroom: A spacious room with a king-size bed and a luxurious en-suite bathroom, offering complete privacy and tranquility. The bathroom includes premium amenities, and the room offers direct access to the estate’s beautiful vineyard views.



Twin Bedroom: This room has two twin beds and its own private en-suite bathroom, providing a comfortable space for younger guests or those preferring twin beds.



Queen Bedroom: A cozy and stylish room with a queen-size bed, also featuring an en-suite bathroom. Perfect for couples or solo guests.



Living Areas:



Gourmet Kitchen: Fully equipped with high-end appliances, this kitchen is a chef’s dream, ideal for preparing meals using fresh local ingredients. Whether you choose to cook a casual dinner or a gourmet feast, you'll have everything you need.



Open Concept Living Room: Featuring comfortable seating and large windows, this area is perfect for unwinding while taking in the breathtaking vineyard views or enjoying the warmth of a fire in the fireplace.



Dining Room: A stylish space for enjoying meals together, whether it's a casual breakfast or an elegant dinner.



Outdoor Amenities:



Lap Pool: A serene and private pool where you can swim laps or simply relax and take in the surroundings.



BBQ Area: A fully equipped outdoor BBQ, perfect for grilling while enjoying the expansive views of the vineyard.



Privacy: The estate is secluded within the vineyard, offering total privacy and a peaceful escape from everyday life.



Private Wine Tasting at Dutcher Crossing Winery.

As part of your luxury experience, indulge in an exclusive wine tasting at Dutcher Crossing Winery, a renowned Sonoma County winery known for producing high-quality, small-lot wines.



Private Seated Wine Tasting: The tasting is set in an intimate, private space at the winery, exclusively for your group of up to 6 people. This unique tasting experience allows you to interact directly with the knowledgeable staff, who will guide you through a selection of the winery’s finest wines.



Wine Selection: The tasting will feature a curated flight of 5-7 premium wines from Dutcher Crossing's portfolio. Known for its rich, bold reds and exceptional whites, the winery’s wines are crafted with a focus on quality and expression of the Dry Creek Valley terroir. You’ll likely taste award-winning wines such as their Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, and other varietals.



Charcuterie Board: A beautifully presented, gourmet charcuterie board will accompany your tasting, featuring a selection of artisanal cheeses, cured meats, crackers, and accompaniments. The board is thoughtfully curated to enhance the flavors of the wines, creating the perfect pairing experience.



Vineyard Views: During your tasting, enjoy sweeping views of the estate’s vineyards, offering a peaceful and picturesque backdrop to the wine experience.





Valued at $3000





Subject to availability, but otherwise must be used by December 31, 2026