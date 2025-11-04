Wine Road's 50th Anniversary Auction

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UP TO 4 GUESTS: History, Hops, & Bocce Ball Located in the heart of the Russian River Valley on Westside Road, Landmark’s Hop Kiln Estate offers tastings of our award-winning Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs. Set inside the original 1905 hop kilns, a registered California Historical Landmark, our Tasting Room is truly one of a kind. Enjoy a taste of our estate wines, especially our Hop Kiln Estate Reserve Pinot Noir, named after these crown jewels of the Russian River Valley. Bocce Ball & Wine Experience Enjoy an outdoor tasting and gaming experience at the Hop Kiln Estate Bocce Ball Court. This experience includes group access (up to 4 people) to the court for two hours, a glass of wine of your choosing (per guest), and a curated cheese and charcuterie board.
Valued at $288.00
Offer must be used in 2026.
Starting bid
Perched on a scenic ridge, our winery offers an immersive tasting experience, inviting guests to savor the pure essence of this remarkable region. This unforgettable wine country experience highlights our wines, winemaking process, and Sonoma County’s unique terroir. From our elegant Pinot Noir to vibrant Chardonnay, our curated Discovery flight showcases the best of the region. Included in this package is a 750ml 2018 Hallberg Vineyard Pinot Noir and a 750ml 2020 Bacigalupi Vineyard Chardonnay. Valued at $360.00 Offer must be used in 2026.
Starting bid
A Vineyard Safari Experience for 2 people at Ehret Winery.
“The Ehret Winery Vineyard Safari is an exclusive opportunity to explore their stunning 1,800-acre estate in Sonoma County, including the 500-acre Bavarian Lion Vineyard, a newly planted truffle orchard, an apiary, olive trees for their homemade olive oil, and a chance to interact with their beloved horses and ranch dogs.
The unforgettable experience invites guests to take in sweeping views of Knights Valley’s landscape, gain meaningful insight into Ehret’s sustainable vineyard practices and their commitment to solar-powered energy, and immerse themselves in Erin Green’s masterful winemaking complemented by a curated selection of local cheeses and artisanal charcuterie.”
The experience’s value is $320 ($160 per person). Offer must be used in 2026.
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable day at Russian River Vineyards with an exclusive complimentary tasting and lunch for six, hosted by the winemaker himself! Savor hand-crafted wines straight from the source while hearing the stories behind each bottle in the heart of Russian River Valley’s stunning wine country. Enjoy a private, curated tasting experience paired with locally curated lunch, designed to perfectly complement each pour. This is your passport to behind-the-scenes magic, world-class flavors, and memories that’ll last a lifetime. This is an intimate, one-of-a-kind journey through the soul of wine country. This package is valued at $600.
Offer must be used in 2026.
Starting bid
Moshin Vineyards has donated their winery studio apartment for 2 people for 2 nights along with a seated wine tasting experience. May be used anytime in 2026 upon availability. This is valued at $700.00
Starting bid
Enjoy the Prestige Experience at CAST, plus a vineyard & winery tour, and the always exciting....sabering lesson. This offer is for 4 guests and it valued at $800.
Offer must be used in 2026.
Starting bid
Get outdoor and enjoy a stunning vineyard/garden walk and lunch for up to 8 people on the Bradford Mountain estate vineyard, paired with two magnums from the estate vineyard (Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah). Besides the incredible views overlooking the Dry Creek Valley from our property the vineyard is regenerative/dry farmed/bio diverse. Join us in celebrating our love of farming, winemaking and Dry Creek Valley. Valued at $1000.
Offer must be used in 2026.
Starting bid
A stunning winery guest house donated by West Wines. Shaded by a 100-year-old oak tree, this very special home ‘lives’ on 30 vineyard acres and is off Dry Creek Road, just one mile west of the north end of charming, upscale, historic, Healdsburg in the heart of Sonoma County’s Wine Country. Newly renovated, this 3 bedroom/2 bath, Ranch House with central heat/AC is beautifully landscaped and decorated with European styling, wall paper, draperies, clean Scandinavian lines, and warm wood flooring throughout, and newly landscaped backyard with Sundance Spa.
Big Oak House, with up to 4 guests. Package also includes a private wine tasting and charcuterie for 4 guests. This package is valued at $1000.
Subject to availability, but otherwise must be used by December 31, 2026
Starting bid
Pedal through the scenic vineyards of Dry Creek Valley on a guided e-bike tour with Bike Tour Sonoma, then relax at Mounts Family Winery for a picnic-style lunch paired with an estate wine tasting hosted by the winemaker and family owners. This offer is for 4 guests. A multi-generation winery rooted in 140 acres of estate vineyards in the heart of the Dry Creek Valley AVA. Mounts offers stunning views, authentic hospitality, and wines that truly reflect a sense of place.
Package is valued at $975. (4 guests)
Offer must be used in 2026.
Starting bid
2 people, 2 nights in a cozy winery guest house, plus an incredible wine and cheese pairing at the winery. Sample four local artisan cheeses paired with four of our favorite wines. Enjoy wine country seated on our covered porch, surrounded by the sights and sounds of our working winery. Donated by Alexander Valley Vineyards, valued at $1510.00
Subject to availability, but otherwise must be used by December 31, 2026
Starting bid
Stay at the Dutcher Crossing Estate House (2-Night Stay) - up to 6 people.
Nestled within the idyllic Dry Creek Valley, the Dutcher Crossing Estate House offers the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and seclusion, making it an ideal retreat for small groups or families looking to enjoy the beauty of Sonoma County’s renowned wine country.
Size: The estate spans an impressive 4,500 square feet, giving guests plenty of space to relax, entertain, or enjoy the serene surroundings. The house is designed for both relaxation and social gatherings.
Bedrooms:
Master Bedroom: A spacious room with a king-size bed and a luxurious en-suite bathroom, offering complete privacy and tranquility. The bathroom includes premium amenities, and the room offers direct access to the estate’s beautiful vineyard views.
Twin Bedroom: This room has two twin beds and its own private en-suite bathroom, providing a comfortable space for younger guests or those preferring twin beds.
Queen Bedroom: A cozy and stylish room with a queen-size bed, also featuring an en-suite bathroom. Perfect for couples or solo guests.
Living Areas:
Gourmet Kitchen: Fully equipped with high-end appliances, this kitchen is a chef’s dream, ideal for preparing meals using fresh local ingredients. Whether you choose to cook a casual dinner or a gourmet feast, you'll have everything you need.
Open Concept Living Room: Featuring comfortable seating and large windows, this area is perfect for unwinding while taking in the breathtaking vineyard views or enjoying the warmth of a fire in the fireplace.
Dining Room: A stylish space for enjoying meals together, whether it's a casual breakfast or an elegant dinner.
Outdoor Amenities:
Lap Pool: A serene and private pool where you can swim laps or simply relax and take in the surroundings.
BBQ Area: A fully equipped outdoor BBQ, perfect for grilling while enjoying the expansive views of the vineyard.
Privacy: The estate is secluded within the vineyard, offering total privacy and a peaceful escape from everyday life.
Private Wine Tasting at Dutcher Crossing Winery.
As part of your luxury experience, indulge in an exclusive wine tasting at Dutcher Crossing Winery, a renowned Sonoma County winery known for producing high-quality, small-lot wines.
Private Seated Wine Tasting: The tasting is set in an intimate, private space at the winery, exclusively for your group of up to 6 people. This unique tasting experience allows you to interact directly with the knowledgeable staff, who will guide you through a selection of the winery’s finest wines.
Wine Selection: The tasting will feature a curated flight of 5-7 premium wines from Dutcher Crossing's portfolio. Known for its rich, bold reds and exceptional whites, the winery’s wines are crafted with a focus on quality and expression of the Dry Creek Valley terroir. You’ll likely taste award-winning wines such as their Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, and other varietals.
Charcuterie Board: A beautifully presented, gourmet charcuterie board will accompany your tasting, featuring a selection of artisanal cheeses, cured meats, crackers, and accompaniments. The board is thoughtfully curated to enhance the flavors of the wines, creating the perfect pairing experience.
Vineyard Views: During your tasting, enjoy sweeping views of the estate’s vineyards, offering a peaceful and picturesque backdrop to the wine experience.
Valued at $3000
Subject to availability, but otherwise must be used by December 31, 2026
Starting bid
Slow down and savor the magic of the Dalmatian Coast with a two-week stay in the serene fishing village of Sućuraj, located on the sun-drenched eastern tip of Hvar, Croatia. This authentic European getaway offers the perfect blend of coastal beauty, old-world charm, and relaxing simplicity. Your package includes: Two private apartments (each with a queen bedroom, pullout sofa and kitchenette) accommodating up to 8 guests. 2-Week Stay in a historic family-owned home, overlooking the harbor. Steps from local swimming coves, pebble beaches and scenic ruins. Veranda Views of the Adriatic Sea and Biokovo Mountains. Located above a lovely café and bar in the heart of the village. Includes snorkling gear and access to 25km of coastline to explore. Ferry across to Italy for optional day trips. Airfare and transportation are NOT included. Not ADA accessible. Date to be coordinated with owners: Frane & Janae Franicevic (Sunce Winery). Valued at $4000
Starting bid
Gather your besties, because this home sleeps 10. It is being auctioned for 5 nights! This is a weekday stay (Sunday through Thursday) of 5 nights (4pm check-in 11am checkout for up to 10 people (5 bedroom) with a complimentary tasting. A full gourmet kitchen, enjoy the pool, BBQ, firepit, and vineyards views. This is hard to pass up. Valued at $5000.
Subject to availability, but otherwise must be used by December 31, 2026
Starting bid
1023 Vineyard Farmhouse Escape at Limerick Lane Winery
Up to Three Couples | Three-Night Stay | Healdsburg, Sonoma County, CA
Get ready to experience the ultimate wine country getaway! This exclusive package invites up to three couples to enjoy a three-night stay at the beautiful Vineyard Farmhouse at Limerick Lane Cellars. Nestled among century-old vineyards and adjacent to the renowned Limerick Lane Winery, this charming home offers a serene retreat in the heart of the Russian River Valley.
Imagine unwinding in a stunning three-bedroom, two-bath farmhouse, surrounded by breathtaking vineyard views from every window. Sip a glass of world-class wine by the gated wine bottle shaped pool and let the peaceful ambiance of wine country wash over you. Whether gathering in the spacious living areas or finding a quiet nook to relax, this farmhouse is the perfect blend of comfort and elegance.
As part of this extraordinary experience, you and your guests will meet our winemaker (schedule dependent) and embark on the unforgettable Rocky Knoll Vineyard Experience. This private journey invites you to discover the secluded beauty of Rocky Knoll, nestled within the enchanting Limerick Lane Estate in Healdsburg. Stroll through the vineyard at a leisurely pace, learning about our commitment to crafting wines that authentically express their unique terroir. Your experience culminates with a charming creekside tasting of our finest wines paired with light bites for a truly memorable afternoon.
Located just three miles from downtown Healdsburg, you’ll have access to some of the best dining and wine- tasting experiences in the country, making this the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.
Don’t miss your chance to immerse yourself in the magic of Limerick Lane and create memories that will last a lifetime!
Terms & Conditions:
Starting bid
Exceptional Vineyard & winery Estate in Chalk Hill- Russian River Appellation. Donated by GC Lurton Vineyards. Designed for indoor/ outdoor living. Sip wine from the surrounding vines on the veranda overlooking the private pond and vineyard. Dine alfresco in our outdoor dining pavilion or in the formal dining room. Guests will enjoy their own detached guest suite or stay in one of four private guest rooms in the main house. Also included, a private wine tasting experience. Package Valued at $6500.
Subject to availability, but otherwise must be used by December 31, 2026
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