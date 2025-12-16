Wine Road's 50th Anniversary Auction / Part 2

Hosted by
Are you a Zindividual?
Pedroncelli Tasting Experience for 4
Our winery was built on Zinfandel, planted here since the turn of the 20th century and thriving for 120 years and counting. Please join us for our Zindividual Experience where you will taste 5 of our Zinfandels including a Rose we have been making for over 70 vintages. Paired up with small bites matched perfectly to each wine. We know Zinfandel and can't wait to share our stories and our wines with you.
Value: $400
The Bold Dreams: At Dry Creek Vineyard, our journey began with a bold dream and the pioneering spirit of Founder David Stare, who built the first winery in Dry Creek Valley after Prohibition and planted the region’s first Sauvignon Blanc. This exclusive experience invites you to explore the vineyards where our story began and taste the wines that embody our family’s passion, grit and commitment. Weather permitting, this experience includes a tour of our estate vineyards via utility-terrain vehicle. In inclement weather, this experience will be altered accordingly. It's a Signature Sonoma County experience and it's valued at $150pp. This experience for 4 = $600 value
Meet the winemaker, get into the cellar, taste from the barrel, taste all current vintages, and enjoy charcuterie out in the picnic area (if weather allows). Total value: $150.
Join us for our next two events: Barrel Tasting March 7-8 and Wine & Food Affair Nov. 7-8. Two exciting weekends along the Wine Road, getting into the cellar for Barrel Tasting and enjoying tasty bites at each winery for Wine & Food Affair. 2 tickets for each, $350 value + $200 at Appelation in Healdsburg + $200 credit with Pure Luxury Transportation. Total value of $750.
Slow down and savor the magic of the Dalmatian Coast with a two-week stay in the serene fishing village of Sućuraj, located on the sun-drenched eastern tip of Hvar, Croatia. This authentic European getaway offers the perfect blend of coastal beauty, old-world charm, and relaxing simplicity. Your package includes: Two private apartments (each with a queen bedroom, pullout sofa and kitchenette) accommodating up to 8 guests. 2-Week Stay in a historic family-owned home, overlooking the harbor. Steps from local swimming coves, pebble beaches and scenic ruins. Veranda Views of the Adriatic Sea and Biokovo Mountains. Located above a lovely café and bar in the heart of the village. Includes snorkling gear and access to 25km of coastline to explore. Ferry across to Italy for optional day trips. Airfare and transportation are NOT included. Not ADA accessible. Date to be coordinated with owners: Frane & Janae Franicevic (Sunce Winery). Valued at $4000
1023 Vineyard Farmhouse Escape at Limerick Lane Winery
Up to Three Couples | Three-Night Stay | Healdsburg, Sonoma County, CA
Get ready to experience the ultimate wine country getaway! This exclusive package invites up to three couples to enjoy a three-night stay at the beautiful Vineyard Farmhouse at Limerick Lane Cellars. Nestled among century-old vineyards and adjacent to the renowned Limerick Lane Winery, this charming home offers a serene retreat in the heart of the Russian River Valley.
Imagine unwinding in a stunning three-bedroom, two-bath farmhouse, surrounded by breathtaking vineyard views from every window. Sip a glass of world-class wine by the gated wine bottle shaped pool and let the peaceful ambiance of wine country wash over you. Whether gathering in the spacious living areas or finding a quiet nook to relax, this farmhouse is the perfect blend of comfort and elegance.
As part of this extraordinary experience, you and your guests will meet our winemaker (schedule dependent) and embark on the unforgettable Rocky Knoll Vineyard Experience. This private journey invites you to discover the secluded beauty of Rocky Knoll, nestled within the enchanting Limerick Lane Estate in Healdsburg. Stroll through the vineyard at a leisurely pace, learning about our commitment to crafting wines that authentically express their unique terroir. Your experience culminates with a charming creekside tasting of our finest wines paired with light bites for a truly memorable afternoon.
Located just three miles from downtown Healdsburg, you’ll have access to some of the best dining and wine- tasting experiences in the country, making this the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.
Don’t miss your chance to immerse yourself in the magic of Limerick Lane and create memories that will last a lifetime!
Terms & Conditions:
Exceptional Vineyard & winery Estate in Chalk Hill- Russian River Appellation. Donated by GC Lurton Vineyards. Designed for indoor/ outdoor living. Sip wine from the surrounding vines on the veranda overlooking the private pond and vineyard. Dine alfresco in our outdoor dining pavilion or in the formal dining room. Guests will enjoy their own detached guest suite or stay in one of four private guest rooms in the main house. Also included, a private wine tasting experience. Package Valued at $6500.
Subject to availability, but otherwise must be used by December 31, 2026
