Wine Road's 50th Anniversary Auction / Part 2

1023 Vineyard Farmhouse Escape at Limerick Lane Winery

Up to Three Couples | Three-Night Stay | Healdsburg, Sonoma County, CA

Get ready to experience the ultimate wine country getaway! This exclusive package invites up to three couples to enjoy a three-night stay at the beautiful Vineyard Farmhouse at Limerick Lane Cellars. Nestled among century-old vineyards and adjacent to the renowned Limerick Lane Winery, this charming home offers a serene retreat in the heart of the Russian River Valley.

Imagine unwinding in a stunning three-bedroom, two-bath farmhouse, surrounded by breathtaking vineyard views from every window. Sip a glass of world-class wine by the gated wine bottle shaped pool and let the peaceful ambiance of wine country wash over you. Whether gathering in the spacious living areas or finding a quiet nook to relax, this farmhouse is the perfect blend of comfort and elegance.

As part of this extraordinary experience, you and your guests will meet our winemaker (schedule dependent) and embark on the unforgettable Rocky Knoll Vineyard Experience. This private journey invites you to discover the secluded beauty of Rocky Knoll, nestled within the enchanting Limerick Lane Estate in Healdsburg. Stroll through the vineyard at a leisurely pace, learning about our commitment to crafting wines that authentically express their unique terroir. Your experience culminates with a charming creekside tasting of our finest wines paired with light bites for a truly memorable afternoon.

Located just three miles from downtown Healdsburg, you’ll have access to some of the best dining and wine- tasting experiences in the country, making this the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.

Don’t miss your chance to immerse yourself in the magic of Limerick Lane and create memories that will last a lifetime!

Terms & Conditions: