Mental Illness Research Association

Hosted by

Mental Illness Research Association

About this event

Wine Tasting and Sale @ Bell Bistro

185 N Old Woodward Ave

Birmingham, MI 48009, USA

General Admission
$150

Strolling: includes wine tasting, discounted wine for purchase, food stations and passed hors d’oeuvres

Reserved Table for 4
$1,000

Enjoy reserved seating with bottle service to sit back and relax with guests. Reserved tables can pre purchase bottles of wine to enjoy at their table during our event. Includes $100 credit toward pre purchased wine.

Reserved Table for 6
$1,500

Enjoy reserved seating with bottle service to sit back and relax with guests. Reserved tables can pre purchase bottles of wine to enjoy at their table during our event. Includes $200 credit toward pre purchased wine.

Add a donation for Mental Illness Research Association

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