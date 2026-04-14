Wine Tasting and Sale @ Bell Bistro

About this event
Strolling: includes wine tasting, discounted wine for purchase, food stations and passed hors d’oeuvres
Enjoy reserved seating with bottle service to sit back and relax with guests. Reserved tables can pre purchase bottles of wine to enjoy at their table during our event. Includes $100 credit toward pre purchased wine.
Enjoy reserved seating with bottle service to sit back and relax with guests. Reserved tables can pre purchase bottles of wine to enjoy at their table during our event. Includes $200 credit toward pre purchased wine.
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