Wine Tent Ticket

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Celebrate Locals Night with a discounted entry rate and first taste of the local wineries! Ticket includes four tasting tickets, stemless wine cup which can be used as a DORA cup.
Ticket includes four tasting tickets, stemless wine cup which can be used as a DORA cup so you can shop while you drink, and wine tote.
Ticket includes four tasting tickets, stemless wine cup which can be used as a DORA cup so you can shop while you drink, and wine tote.
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