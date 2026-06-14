Lift Bridge Community Association

Hosted by

Lift Bridge Community Association

About this event

Wine Tent Ticket

499 Morton Dr

Ashtabula, OH 44004, USA

Friday Wine Tent Ticket
$10

Celebrate Locals Night with a discounted entry rate and first taste of the local wineries! Ticket includes four tasting tickets, stemless wine cup which can be used as a DORA cup.

Saturday Wine Tent Ticket
$15

Ticket includes four tasting tickets, stemless wine cup which can be used as a DORA cup so you can shop while you drink, and wine tote.

Sunday Wine Tent Ticket
$15

Ticket includes four tasting tickets, stemless wine cup which can be used as a DORA cup so you can shop while you drink, and wine tote.

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