Wine Walk 2026

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About this event
Grants entry to the event for participants who are 21 or older. If you are purchasing multiple tickets, be sure to enter the names of the other participants. Do not use your name on multiple tickets. If someone for whom you purchased a ticket cannot attend and you wish to use that ticket for another person, that can be handled at check-in.
Priority entry to VIP registration and tasting at the David A. Howe Library. This special event begins at 12pm. Check-in will begin at 11:30 am. If you are purchasing multiple tickets, be sure to enter the names of the other participants. Do not use your name on multiple tickets. If someone for whom you purchased a ticket cannot attend and you wish to use that ticket for another person, that can be handled at check-in.
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