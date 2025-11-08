Soaring On New Sights Foundation

Soaring On New Sights Foundation

About this raffle

Wine Whiskey and Smoke Mega Raffle 2026

1 Ticket
$5

1 Ticket Chance to Win
Mini Wine Bottle Refrigerator with 1 Bottle of Wine
Cigar Humidor with 1 Cigar
Whiskey Barrel with 1 Bottle

3 Tickets
$10

3 Ticket Chance to Win
5 Tickets
$20

5 Ticket Chance to Win
