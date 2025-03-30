Wine, Whiskey & Will Estate Planning Event

This ticket is reserved exclusively for our valued vendors and 2025–2026 sponsors who make events like Wine, Whiskey & Wills possible. Includes entry to an unforgettable happy hour featuring a lively liquor class hosted by POURZ Bar School, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and estate planning mini-sessions that cover essentials and best practices for your future. This is our way of saying thank you for your support and giving you the opportunity to enjoy the experience you’ve helped bring to life.