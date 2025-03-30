Wine, Whiskey & Will Estate Planning Event

Includes entry to an unforgettable happy hour featuring a lively liquor class hosted by POURZ Bar School, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and estate planning mini-sessions that cover essentials and best practices for your future.
All the perks of General Admission plus reserved seating for the POURZ liquor class, 1 raffle ticket for an exclusive Whiskey House giveaway, and access to estate planning mini-sessions woven throughout the evening.
Double the impact and fun! Includes 2 VIP admissions, 2 raffle tickets, a small bottle of wine or whiskey to take home, and full access to the POURZ liquor class and estate planning mini-sessions together.
Gift a deserving widow the full General Admission experience, including the POURZ liquor class, hors d’oeuvres, and estate planning education to help empower and inform.
Bless a widow with the full VIP experience, including reserved seating, a raffle entry for the Whiskey House giveaway, and access to estate planning best practices delivered in an approachable, supportive setting.
This ticket is reserved exclusively for our valued vendors and 2025–2026 sponsors who make events like Wine, Whiskey & Wills possible. Includes entry to an unforgettable happy hour featuring a lively liquor class hosted by POURZ Bar School, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and estate planning mini-sessions that cover essentials and best practices for your future. This is our way of saying thank you for your support and giving you the opportunity to enjoy the experience you’ve helped bring to life.
This ticket is reserved exclusively for our valued volunteers who make events like Wine, Whiskey & Wills possible. Includes entry to an unforgettable happy hour featuring a lively liquor class hosted by POURZ Bar School, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and estate planning mini-sessions that cover essentials and best practices for your future. This is our way of saying thank you for your support and giving you the opportunity to enjoy the experience you’ve helped bring to life.
